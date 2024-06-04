ukenru
Actual
Kyiv went beyond the limits: emergency blackouts in the capital, schedules do not apply - Yasno

Kyiv went beyond the limits: emergency blackouts in the capital, schedules do not apply - Yasno

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16493 views

The operator of electric networks of Ukraine "Ukrenergo" ordered an emergency power outage in Kyiv due to excessive consumption.

In Kyiv, amid exceeding the limits on electricity consumption, emergency blackouts were introduced, schedules do not apply, CEO of the Yasno Energy Company Sergey Kovalenko said on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Day. Kiev went beyond the limits. Ukrenergo gave the command for emergency shutdowns. Schedules don't work yet," Kovalenko wrote on Facebook.

Previously

Electricity consumption limits, as indicated in Ukrenergo, are valid in all regions of Ukraine during the day. If the consumption limits are exceeded, regional power companies apply hourly shutdown schedules for industrial and domestic consumers.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyKyiv
ukrenerhoUkrenergo

