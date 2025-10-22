Some houses in Kyiv are left without hot water due to night shelling: which districts were affected

In the capital, due to night shelling, some houses are temporarily without hot water, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, due to enemy attacks on critical infrastructure facilities, the technological process of equipment operation has been partially disrupted.

This affected the supply of hot water to some houses in Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Pecherskyi, Podilskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts. - the statement says.

Specialists of "Kyivteploenergo" together with city services are already working on restoration.

Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy