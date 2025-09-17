Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the city

In Kirovohrad Oblast, a drone attack is ongoing on the night of September 17. Local channels report the flight of more than ten enemy UAVs. This is reported by UNN with reference to posts from local residents and monitors.

Details

Residents of Kropyvnytskyi hear a series of explosions. There is no official data or comments from government representatives yet.

Also, according to preliminary information, the city of Smila in Cherkasy region is under the main attack.

Recall

Recently, due to an enemy attack on the railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast, some passenger trains were forced to take alternative routes. This caused significant delays.

