September 16, 04:50 PM • 14294 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 25173 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 18899 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 34125 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 49273 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 24599 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 40918 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 36762 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16664 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37646 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

On the night of September 17, Kirovohrad region was attacked by drones; local channels report the flight of more than ten enemy UAVs. A series of explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi, and the city of Smila in Cherkasy region was also under attack.

Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the city

In Kirovohrad Oblast, a drone attack is ongoing on the night of September 17. Local channels report the flight of more than ten enemy UAVs. This is reported by UNN with reference to posts from local residents and monitors.

Details

Residents of Kropyvnytskyi hear a series of explosions. There is no official data or comments from government representatives yet.

Also, according to preliminary information, the city of Smila in Cherkasy region is under the main attack.

Recall

Recently, due to an enemy attack on the railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast, some passenger trains were forced to take alternative routes. This caused significant delays.

Since the beginning of September, Russia has launched over 3,500 drones, almost 190 missiles, and over 2,500 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine - Zelenskyy16.09.25, 10:08 • 3886 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kropyvnytskyi