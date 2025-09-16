Since the beginning of September, Russia has launched over 3,500 drones, almost 190 missiles, and over 2,500 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukraine. The head of state announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of September alone, more than 3,500 drones of various types and almost 190 missiles, more than 2,500 aerial bombs have been launched against our people. There were also provocations against partners. This is the very air terror against which Ukraine proposes to defend itself together. So that no one has to hastily raise combat aircraft and feel Russia's pressure on their borders. Now is the time when we must implement a joint defense of our European sky with a multi-layered air defense system. All technologies for this exist. Investments and desire are needed, strong actions and decisions of all our partners are needed. Thank you to everyone who helps - he noted.

According to Zelenskyy, 13 people were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian strike, including two children. In Mykolaiv region, Russians shelled a farm, killing one person.

He noted that just this night, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions were under attack - more than a hundred drones and one and a half hundred KABs.

On September 16, Russia carried out a night attack on Ukraine with 113 attack UAVs, 89 of which were neutralized by air defense forces. The enemy also shelled Zaporizhzhia with ten MLRS shells, which led to deaths and injuries.