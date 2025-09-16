$41.280.03
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 39746 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 52546 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 37664 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 41681 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 40732 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 71383 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 42642 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 34659 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 37887 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
Since the beginning of September, Russia has launched over 3,500 drones, almost 190 missiles, and over 2,500 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Since the beginning of September, over 3,500 drones and almost 190 missiles have been launched at Ukraine. Zelenskyy called for joint protection of the European sky.

Since the beginning of September, Russia has launched over 3,500 drones, almost 190 missiles, and over 2,500 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukraine. The head of state announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of September alone, more than 3,500 drones of various types and almost 190 missiles, more than 2,500 aerial bombs have been launched against our people. There were also provocations against partners. This is the very air terror against which Ukraine proposes to defend itself together. So that no one has to hastily raise combat aircraft and feel Russia's pressure on their borders. Now is the time when we must implement a joint defense of our European sky with a multi-layered air defense system. All technologies for this exist. Investments and desire are needed, strong actions and decisions of all our partners are needed. Thank you to everyone who helps

- he noted.

According to Zelenskyy, 13 people were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian strike, including two children. In Mykolaiv region, Russians shelled a farm, killing one person.

He noted that just this night, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions were under attack - more than a hundred drones and one and a half hundred KABs.

Recall

On September 16, Russia carried out a night attack on Ukraine with 113 attack UAVs, 89 of which were neutralized by air defense forces. The enemy also shelled Zaporizhzhia with ten MLRS shells, which led to deaths and injuries.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
