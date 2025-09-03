Prosecutors exposed new schemes of evasion from mobilization: millions of hryvnias in illicit gains

Specialized defense prosecutors are actively countering military service evasion and corruption schemes during martial law. Over the past few weeks, law enforcement officers have brought dozens of individuals to justice and documented millions of hryvnias in illicit gains. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

In the context of large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, the fight against evasion of military service and corruption schemes in the field of mobilization is one of the key priorities of the Specialized Prosecutor's Offices in the field of defense. – stated in the OGP message.

The total amount of documented illicit gains is UAH 6.2 million. Of these, UAH 4.2 million is for illegal transportation of persons across the state border, UAH 1 million is for influencing decisions regarding booking, deregistration or exclusion from the wanted list, and UAH 985 thousand is for influencing medical commissions to declare persons unfit for service.

In the last week alone, 25 individuals have been exposed, including medical commission officials, lawyers, and heads of state enterprises. The amount of illicit gains reached UAH 2.5 million: UAH 1 million for transporting conscripts across the border, UAH 855 thousand for influencing medical commissions, and UAH 635 thousand for influencing TCC and SP officials.

Prosecutors of the Odesa Special Prosecutor's Office detained a local resident who organized the illegal departure of a conscript for 12 thousand US dollars. In the Western region, two citizens received 7 thousand dollars for transporting a person "through the green border," outside the checkpoint.

Prosecutors exposed medical commissions and TCC officials who received bribes for issuing fictitious fitness or unfitness for service. In the Southern region, a citizen received 6 thousand dollars for influencing a disability decision, in Kropyvnytskyi, the secretary of the Military Medical Commission was exposed for receiving 2 thousand dollars for booking, and in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, the head of the expert commission and members of the Military Medical Commission for 5.1 thousand dollars for fake documents.

Special attention should be paid to the involvement of lawyers in corruption schemes. Using their professional status, they facilitated evasion of service – stated the Office of the Prosecutor General.

In Zhytomyr, a lawyer and her son received 8 thousand dollars for influencing the TCC and Military Medical Commission to declare a person unfit. In the Central region, a lawyer and a doctor received 7.5 thousand dollars for a draft deferral based on forged documents, another lawyer for 7.5 thousand dollars influenced TCC officials and the commander of a military unit for fictitious conscription.

On August 28, 2025, in Kyiv, the director and chief engineer of a state enterprise were exposed for monthly demanding payment for renting out warehouse premises without concluding contracts. The documented amount is UAH 63 thousand.

Law enforcement officers emphasize that exposing such schemes is critically important for maintaining the country's defense capability and ensuring the inevitability of punishment for violations during martial law.

