Prosecutors exposed new schemes of evasion from mobilization: millions of hryvnias in illicit gains

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
02:02 PM • 4464 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 8064 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 11349 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 24663 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 18497 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 21555 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 21099 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 22978 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 38802 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 36018 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.3m/s
56%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 248663 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 248314 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 239697 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 236460 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 230519 views
Publications
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhoto02:49 PM • 3042 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 24673 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 24635 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 38805 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 36022 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Vadym Filashkin
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 202501:20 PM • 4896 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 25039 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 38425 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 40875 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 54866 views
Actual
Fake news
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot

Prosecutors exposed new schemes of evasion from mobilization: millions of hryvnias in illicit gains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

Specialized prosecutors in the defense sector are actively countering evasion from military service and corruption schemes. Illicit gains of UAH 6.2 million have been documented, and dozens of individuals, including medical commission officials and lawyers, have been exposed.

Prosecutors exposed new schemes of evasion from mobilization: millions of hryvnias in illicit gains

Specialized defense prosecutors are actively countering military service evasion and corruption schemes during martial law. Over the past few weeks, law enforcement officers have brought dozens of individuals to justice and documented millions of hryvnias in illicit gains. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

In the context of large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, the fight against evasion of military service and corruption schemes in the field of mobilization is one of the key priorities of the Specialized Prosecutor's Offices in the field of defense.

– stated in the OGP message.

The total amount of documented illicit gains is UAH 6.2 million. Of these, UAH 4.2 million is for illegal transportation of persons across the state border, UAH 1 million is for influencing decisions regarding booking, deregistration or exclusion from the wanted list, and UAH 985 thousand is for influencing medical commissions to declare persons unfit for service.

Court ordered company to return 28 million for defective body armor to Volyn OVA03.09.25, 11:41 • 2568 views

In the last week alone, 25 individuals have been exposed, including medical commission officials, lawyers, and heads of state enterprises. The amount of illicit gains reached UAH 2.5 million: UAH 1 million for transporting conscripts across the border, UAH 855 thousand for influencing medical commissions, and UAH 635 thousand for influencing TCC and SP officials.

Prosecutors of the Odesa Special Prosecutor's Office detained a local resident who organized the illegal departure of a conscript for 12 thousand US dollars. In the Western region, two citizens received 7 thousand dollars for transporting a person "through the green border," outside the checkpoint.

Prosecutors exposed medical commissions and TCC officials who received bribes for issuing fictitious fitness or unfitness for service. In the Southern region, a citizen received 6 thousand dollars for influencing a disability decision, in Kropyvnytskyi, the secretary of the Military Medical Commission was exposed for receiving 2 thousand dollars for booking, and in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, the head of the expert commission and members of the Military Medical Commission for 5.1 thousand dollars for fake documents.

Special attention should be paid to the involvement of lawyers in corruption schemes. Using their professional status, they facilitated evasion of service

– stated the Office of the Prosecutor General.

 In Zhytomyr, a lawyer and her son received 8 thousand dollars for influencing the TCC and Military Medical Commission to declare a person unfit. In the Central region, a lawyer and a doctor received 7.5 thousand dollars for a draft deferral based on forged documents, another lawyer for 7.5 thousand dollars influenced TCC officials and the commander of a military unit for fictitious conscription.

On August 28, 2025, in Kyiv, the director and chief engineer of a state enterprise were exposed for monthly demanding payment for renting out warehouse premises without concluding contracts. The documented amount is UAH 63 thousand.

Law enforcement officers emphasize that exposing such schemes is critically important for maintaining the country's defense capability and ensuring the inevitability of punishment for violations during martial law.

Fictitious disability and millions in payments: the case of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi prosecutor's office sent to court for substantive consideration02.09.25, 19:10 • 5172 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi
Ukraine
Zhytomyr
Kropyvnytskyi
Odesa
Kyiv