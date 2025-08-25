The next day is the coldest in the capital, and not only: Didenko on the weather in Ukraine on August 26

In the northwestern regions of Ukraine, rain is expected tomorrow. It will be cold at night - for example, in the Carpathians, the temperature will drop to as low as +4 degrees. Another unpleasant detail for August 26 is that gusty winds are forecast in places.

UNN reports with reference to Ukrainian meteorologist Natalka Didenko.

Details

Overall, uncomfortable weather is expected in most regions of Ukraine tomorrow.

Kyiv is expected to have the coldest day in the near future - during the day, +16 degrees are expected. Rain is forecast in the north, northwest. But precipitation is also possible in places in Poltava, Cherkasy, and Kropyvnytskyi.

No precipitation in the rest of Ukraine.

During the day on Tuesday, it will be +14+18 degrees in the north, +23+27 degrees in the south, and +18+22 degrees in the rest of Ukraine.

It will be cold at night: +7+12 degrees are expected, up to +14 degrees in the south, and only +4+8 degrees in the Carpathians.

In addition to the cold snap, there will also be strong winds.

Storm "Floris" hit Great Britain: wind 170 km/h, mass power outages and cancellation of performances

An important detail is that the gusty wind is of western origin, Didenko writes, but immediately warns that the heat will begin to return to Ukraine during the week.

Right before September 1st, parents will be running around, tongues hanging out, for necessary things for kids and teenagers for school - jokes and warns the synoptic.

So, for now, tomorrow will be cold, windy, and in some places with rain. But the upcoming weekend is expected to be mostly hot and sunny.

Comparative maps of air temperature forecast:

Recall

On Monday, August 25, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine.

Bad weather left part of residents of 4 regions without electricity, consumption dropped - Ukrenergo