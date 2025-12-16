Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murder

Nick Reiner, son of director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, has been arrested and charged with the murder of his parents. This was reported by CBS News, citing a statement from the Los Angeles Police Chief, according to UNN.

Details

Initially, it was reported that 32-year-old Nick was being held on $4 million bail, but later the Los Angeles police announced that he was in custody without bail.

Law enforcement officials are currently not disclosing details that led to Nick Reiner's suspicion, noting only that his involvement was confirmed by the investigation.

Recall

On Sunday, December 14, Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead in their home in Los Angeles. The couple sustained stab wounds, indicating a probable murder.

Hollywood actor Sean Penn starred in a Ukrainian war film for $1