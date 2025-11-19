Hollywood actor Sean Penn starred in a Ukrainian war film for $1

American actor Sean Penn played a role in the Ukrainian film "War Through the Eyes of Animals" – an almanac of seven novellas about war, told through the prism of animals: from a rabbit and a cow to a cat and other inhabitants of frontline territories. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

The film is intended to draw attention to Ukrainian wartime cinema, and it was for this purpose that the creators invited Penn. Producer Oleh Kokhan said that the actor personally reviewed the script, watched the filmed material, and met with the director of his novella, Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi. After that, Penn announced that his fee would be only $1.

During the full-scale invasion, Sean Penn was in Kyiv, where he was working on a documentary project. Since then, he has repeatedly returned to Ukraine and consistently expresses support for Ukrainians in their fight against Russian aggression.

