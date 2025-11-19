$42.090.03
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
04:13 PM • 25461 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 24670 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 34788 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 20962 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 15918 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM • 15867 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
November 19, 12:10 PM • 16576 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 22153 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18887 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
Hollywood actor Sean Penn starred in a Ukrainian war film for $1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

World-renowned actor Sean Penn starred in a Ukrainian war film. The star refused a fee, calling it symbolic - $1.

Hollywood actor Sean Penn starred in a Ukrainian war film for $1

American actor Sean Penn played a role in the Ukrainian film "War Through the Eyes of Animals" – an almanac of seven novellas about war, told through the prism of animals: from a rabbit and a cow to a cat and other inhabitants of frontline territories. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The film is intended to draw attention to Ukrainian wartime cinema, and it was for this purpose that the creators invited Penn. Producer Oleh Kokhan said that the actor personally reviewed the script, watched the filmed material, and met with the director of his novella, Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi. After that, Penn announced that his fee would be only $1.

Part. Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer," could destroy the world due to his own ambitions

During the full-scale invasion, Sean Penn was in Kyiv, where he was working on a documentary project. Since then, he has repeatedly returned to Ukraine and consistently expresses support for Ukrainians in their fight against Russian aggression.

Part. Actor Sean Penn visited Ukraine again and met with Ukrainian defenders

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Animals
Director
War in Ukraine
Film
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Kyiv