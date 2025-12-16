US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - Tusk

In the event of a renewed Russian aggression against Ukraine, the United States is ready to respond with military action - such a possibility is embedded in the security guarantees currently under discussion. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on the plane on Tuesday night on his way from Berlin to Helsinki, where the summit of the EU's Eastern Flank will take place on Tuesday, December 16, as reported by UNN with reference to Onet.

For the first time, I heard from American negotiators that America would deal with security guarantees for Ukraine in such a way that the Russians would have no doubt that the American response would be military if they attacked Ukraine again. - Tusk said.

According to him, the only real way to convince Russia to enter into serious negotiations on stopping the war or at least a ceasefire is to unite the entire West.

The breakthrough is that, perhaps for the first time, it has become so clear that Ukraine, the Americans, and the Europeans are on the same page. Even greater pressure is needed to demonstrate that we truly will not allow ourselves to be divided as the West. It is crucial that we act as allies with the Americans and Ukrainians so that the Russians see that it is impossible to drive a wedge between these three parties. - the Prime Minister noted.

He noted that Poland will certainly not put any pressure on Ukraine to make any concessions.

This must be a decision based on the calculations and assessments of the Ukrainians themselves. Security guarantees for Ukraine are also, in a sense, security guarantees for Poland. Ukraine, threatened by renewed aggression, would pose a great risk to Poland and other countries located near the front. - added the politician.

Answering a question about the presence of international military forces in Ukraine as a security guarantee, Tusk again emphasized that Poland would have other tasks.

We must ensure the security of the eastern flank, which is why we are now flying to Helsinki, among other places, to seriously discuss this issue. In any case, Poland will be a key hub - not only Jasenka, but also our ports and all logistics in the reconstruction of Ukraine. - replied the head of the Polish government.

The Prime Minister said that for security guarantees for Ukraine to have real meaning, Poland would inevitably be involved in logistical activities. According to him, everyone understands this point and there is no pressure on this issue.

"This is our decision, autonomous. Poland itself decides where to send soldiers and where not to," Tusk summarized.

Ukraine may receive security guarantees, similar to Article 5 of the NATO treaty, according to a peace agreement discussed in Berlin. These guarantees will not be permanent, as US President Donald Trump insists on ending the war started by Russia in 2014.

