US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - Tusk

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
02:54 AM • 5980 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
02:00 AM • 2730 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 15, 09:35 PM • 1952 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
12:23 AM • 5886 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
12:04 AM • 5560 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
09:58 PM • 5526 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
December 15, 07:26 PM • 12691 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 39734 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
December 15, 03:05 PM • 34912 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
December 15, 02:54 PM • 28933 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
0m/s
88%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ATESH agents report pressure on the Russian command due to missed deadlines for Kupyansk and PokrovskDecember 15, 05:53 PM • 10992 views
Trump to join Zelenskyy's conversation with European leaders - mediaDecember 15, 06:00 PM • 5976 views
Trump invited Slovak Prime Minister Fico to the US to sign a nuclear dealDecember 15, 06:12 PM • 8654 views
"Out of control": Turkey shot down a drone over the Black SeaVideoDecember 15, 06:32 PM • 8472 views
Trump said he had a personal conversation with Putin10:21 PM • 10373 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 42152 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 38937 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 46249 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 93564 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 111366 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 29672 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 46898 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 47733 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 51855 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 86702 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Forbes
Heating
FIFA (video game series)

US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the US is ready to respond with military action to renewed Russian aggression against Ukraine, which is enshrined in the security guarantees under discussion. He emphasized that Poland will not pressure Ukraine into concessions and will ensure the security of the eastern flank.

US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - Tusk

In the event of a renewed Russian aggression against Ukraine, the United States is ready to respond with military action - such a possibility is embedded in the security guarantees currently under discussion. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on the plane on Tuesday night on his way from Berlin to Helsinki, where the summit of the EU's Eastern Flank will take place on Tuesday, December 16, as reported by UNN with reference to Onet.

For the first time, I heard from American negotiators that America would deal with security guarantees for Ukraine in such a way that the Russians would have no doubt that the American response would be military if they attacked Ukraine again.

- Tusk said.

According to him, the only real way to convince Russia to enter into serious negotiations on stopping the war or at least a ceasefire is to unite the entire West.

The breakthrough is that, perhaps for the first time, it has become so clear that Ukraine, the Americans, and the Europeans are on the same page. Even greater pressure is needed to demonstrate that we truly will not allow ourselves to be divided as the West. It is crucial that we act as allies with the Americans and Ukrainians so that the Russians see that it is impossible to drive a wedge between these three parties.

- the Prime Minister noted.

He noted that Poland will certainly not put any pressure on Ukraine to make any concessions.

This must be a decision based on the calculations and assessments of the Ukrainians themselves. Security guarantees for Ukraine are also, in a sense, security guarantees for Poland. Ukraine, threatened by renewed aggression, would pose a great risk to Poland and other countries located near the front.

- added the politician.

Answering a question about the presence of international military forces in Ukraine as a security guarantee, Tusk again emphasized that Poland would have other tasks.

We must ensure the security of the eastern flank, which is why we are now flying to Helsinki, among other places, to seriously discuss this issue. In any case, Poland will be a key hub - not only Jasenka, but also our ports and all logistics in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

- replied the head of the Polish government.

The Prime Minister said that for security guarantees for Ukraine to have real meaning, Poland would inevitably be involved in logistical activities. According to him, everyone understands this point and there is no pressure on this issue.

"This is our decision, autonomous. Poland itself decides where to send soldiers and where not to," Tusk summarized.

Let us recall

Ukraine may receive security guarantees, similar to Article 5 of the NATO treaty, according to a peace agreement discussed in Berlin. These guarantees will not be permanent, as US President Donald Trump insists on ending the war started by Russia in 2014.

Trump pleased with progress in Ukraine talks in Berlin - US official15.12.25, 17:56 • 2596 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Helsinki
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Donald Tusk
United States
Ukraine
Berlin
Poland