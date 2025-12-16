$42.190.08
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - Starmer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the "coalition of the determined" has developed measures to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and, if necessary, to deploy troops. The plans include ground deployment, but the priority is to achieve peace.

"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - Starmer

"The Coalition of the Determined" has developed measures to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and, if necessary, to deploy troops on its territory. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as reported by UNN with reference to APA.

Within the framework of the "coalition of the determined," we had a political process involving the leaders of the countries, as well as a military process involving military planners. We stated that we want to develop military plans to ensure security in the air, at sea, and on land, as well as to strengthen Ukraine's own capabilities.

- Starmer noted.

The British Prime Minister reported that members of the coalition currently have military plans for each of these areas.

"If necessary, this also includes ground deployment, but now the priority is to achieve a just and lasting peace," Starmer emphasized.

Recall

Great Britain has identified units and headquarters locations for the deployment of troops in Ukraine as part of a coalition of 30 countries. The plans include training Ukrainian troops on the country's territory and coordinating multinational forces.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are expanding opportunities for foreign volunteers to serve in the Ground Forces16.11.25, 19:00 • 7576 views

Vita Zelenetska

