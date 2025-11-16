The Armed Forces of Ukraine are expanding opportunities for foreign volunteers to serve in the Ground Forces

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to develop a system for attracting and utilizing foreign volunteers who have decided to sign a contract and serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ground Forces.

Details

From now on, foreign volunteers who sign a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have broader opportunities for service. This allows them to choose a combat brigade, direction, and specifics of deployment, according to the soldier's training, experience, and wishes. This ensures better integration, equal opportunities with Ukrainian fighters, and more rational use of human resources, the Ground Forces stated.

Currently, the approach to the use of foreign military personnel is evolving. The key principle of the new model is the most effective use of their experience, motivation, and professional skills in the units where they are most needed. - the message says.

Recall

The 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine announced the recruitment of foreign volunteers into its ranks.