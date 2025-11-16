The Armed Forces of Ukraine are expanding opportunities for foreign volunteers to serve in the Ground Forces

$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
06:56 PM • 1106 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
04:59 PM • 10434 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
04:36 PM • 13612 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 36472 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 05:50 AM • 23445 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 33981 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 47372 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 44955 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 42025 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 53003 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Kremlin announced contacts with Washington regarding the Putin-Trump meeting, which has been postponedNovember 16, 09:25 AM • 16864 views
Invaders shelled Kherson in another attempt to pressure the defenders of the Antonivskyi Bridge - VoloshynNovember 16, 09:44 AM • 6298 views
Warming again, but with stormy winds: Didenko on the weather for October 17November 16, 10:28 AM • 4524 views
Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Russia's Samara region, which supplies the invaders' army, was attacked - General StaffNovember 16, 11:46 AM • 15810 views
Enemy drone of "Molniya" type hit a playground in KharkivVideoNovember 16, 12:33 PM • 10151 views
Publications
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 36481 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 46514 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 96012 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 83995 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 56604 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Olha Freimut
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Kherson
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 27208 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 96012 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 35709 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 51481 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 88817 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Film
Series

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are expanding opportunities for foreign volunteers to serve in the Ground Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are improving the system for attracting foreign volunteers, providing them with wider opportunities to choose a brigade and specialization. This ensures better integration and more effective use of their experience.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are expanding opportunities for foreign volunteers to serve in the Ground Forces

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to develop a system for attracting and utilizing foreign volunteers who have decided to sign a contract and serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ground Forces.

Details

From now on, foreign volunteers who sign a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have broader opportunities for service. This allows them to choose a combat brigade, direction, and specifics of deployment, according to the soldier's training, experience, and wishes. This ensures better integration, equal opportunities with Ukrainian fighters, and more rational use of human resources, the Ground Forces stated.

Currently, the approach to the use of foreign military personnel is evolving. The key principle of the new model is the most effective use of their experience, motivation, and professional skills in the units where they are most needed.

 - the message says.

Recall

The 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine announced the recruitment of foreign volunteers into its ranks.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Armed Forces of Ukraine