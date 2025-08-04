Storm "Floris" hit Great Britain: wind 170 km/h, mass power outages and cancellation of performances

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 7316 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
12:41 PM • 13609 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 28975 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 62570 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 46013 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 55396 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 63250 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 64751 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 60059 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 79421 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2m/s
38%
749mm
Popular news
Trump responded what Russia can do to avoid sanctionsVideoAugust 4, 06:13 AM • 20379 views
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - BloombergAugust 4, 06:35 AM • 57300 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMAAugust 4, 06:42 AM • 83649 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 15309 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualtiesAugust 4, 09:24 AM • 54629 views
Publications
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 7380 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 29015 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 62628 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 219328 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 307843 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Steve Witkoff
Justin Bieber
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"Photo03:58 PM • 42 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhoto01:38 PM • 10061 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media01:37 PM • 5650 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 15579 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 337588 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Unmanned aerial vehicle
S-300 missile system
Bild
Shahed-136

Storm "Floris" hit Great Britain: wind 170 km/h, mass power outages and cancellation of performances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Storm "Floris" swept across Great Britain, leaving over 22,000 homes without power and canceling about a hundred performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Winds reached 170 km/h, causing significant damage to infrastructure.

Storm "Floris" hit Great Britain: wind 170 km/h, mass power outages and cancellation of performances

Storm "Floris", which swept across Great Britain, brought powerful winds, power outages, and damaged infrastructure. More than 22,000 homes were left without electricity, about a hundred performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival were canceled, and winds reached 170 km/h, UNN reports with reference to News Sky.

Storm "Floris" hit Great Britain with unexpected force, becoming one of the most notable weather events of the season, which was generally quite calm. This year, it is already the sixth storm, although last season there were twice as many - twelve.

However, "Floris" compensated for this "shortage" with its power: winds reaching 170 km/h disabled power grids, tore off roofs, and felled trees.

The northern regions - Scotland, northern England, and Northern Ireland - were the first to feel the impact of the elements. Yellow meteorological warnings were issued there. In Scotland, winds cut off power to more than 22,000 homes. Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks reported that the damage was significant, and restoration work is ongoing - the Highlands, Moray, and Aberdeenshire areas were most affected.

The storm also affected the transport sector: at Leeds Bradford Airport, a Jet2 aircraft made a difficult landing, battling powerful air currents. At the same time, Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire was closed to visitors due to an extreme threat.

In Thailand, six people died due to floods and landslides caused by the storm03.08.25, 02:56 • 4292 views

In the Scottish capital, where the annual Edinburgh Fringe Festival is currently underway, about a hundred performances were canceled - mostly those that were to take place outdoors or in tents. Festival executive director Tony Lankester admits that despite all efforts, the safety of artists and spectators remains the top priority. He noted that, although most events still took place, strong winds forced the cancellation of performances with aerial stunts or outdoor stages.

Meanwhile, across the country, utility services are clearing roads of fallen trees. In Blyth, Northumberland, crews worked to clear roads of debris that blocked traffic.

Although the situation seems to be under control, forecasters warn that the strongest part of the storm may still be ahead.

Tropical storm causes deadly floods in Vietnam, over 3700 homes submerged24.07.25, 16:20 • 3228 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Scotland
England
United Kingdom