Storm "Floris" hit Great Britain: wind 170 km/h, mass power outages and cancellation of performances

Storm "Floris", which swept across Great Britain, brought powerful winds, power outages, and damaged infrastructure. More than 22,000 homes were left without electricity, about a hundred performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival were canceled, and winds reached 170 km/h, UNN reports with reference to News Sky.

Storm "Floris" hit Great Britain with unexpected force, becoming one of the most notable weather events of the season, which was generally quite calm. This year, it is already the sixth storm, although last season there were twice as many - twelve.

However, "Floris" compensated for this "shortage" with its power: winds reaching 170 km/h disabled power grids, tore off roofs, and felled trees.

The northern regions - Scotland, northern England, and Northern Ireland - were the first to feel the impact of the elements. Yellow meteorological warnings were issued there. In Scotland, winds cut off power to more than 22,000 homes. Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks reported that the damage was significant, and restoration work is ongoing - the Highlands, Moray, and Aberdeenshire areas were most affected.

The storm also affected the transport sector: at Leeds Bradford Airport, a Jet2 aircraft made a difficult landing, battling powerful air currents. At the same time, Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire was closed to visitors due to an extreme threat.

In the Scottish capital, where the annual Edinburgh Fringe Festival is currently underway, about a hundred performances were canceled - mostly those that were to take place outdoors or in tents. Festival executive director Tony Lankester admits that despite all efforts, the safety of artists and spectators remains the top priority. He noted that, although most events still took place, strong winds forced the cancellation of performances with aerial stunts or outdoor stages.

Meanwhile, across the country, utility services are clearing roads of fallen trees. In Blyth, Northumberland, crews worked to clear roads of debris that blocked traffic.

Although the situation seems to be under control, forecasters warn that the strongest part of the storm may still be ahead.

