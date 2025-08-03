$41.710.00
47.750.00
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 21635 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 28879 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 37046 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 98812 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 248208 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 226570 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 119384 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 107937 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 205142 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76163 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
In Thailand, six people died due to floods and landslides caused by the storm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Tropical storm "Wipha" caused large-scale floods and landslides in Thailand, killing at least six people and affecting over 230,000. Since July 21, heavy rains have flooded 12 provinces, mainly in the north and center of the country.

In Thailand, six people died due to floods and landslides caused by the storm

Tropical storm "Wipha", which hit Thailand at the end of July, caused large-scale floods and landslides, resulting in the death of at least six people. More than 230,000 residents of the country were affected by the disaster. This was reported by Channel News Asia with reference to representatives of the emergency service, transmits UNN.

Details

It is noted that since July 21, heavy rains have flooded 12 provinces, mainly in the northern and central regions of Thailand. Photos and videos of muddy water, flooded streets, sandbags near houses, and residents moving in plastic boats are circulating on social networks.

Although Thailand experiences a monsoon rain season every year from May to October, scientists warn that due to anthropogenic climate change, weather phenomena are becoming increasingly powerful, which increases the risk of devastating floods.

In particular, in 2011, the country experienced one of the largest floods, which claimed the lives of more than 500 people and destroyed millions of homes throughout the territory.

Recall

The capital of China suffered from extremely heavy rainfall, which caused the death of 44 people in the city, as well as the disappearance of 9. The Beijing authorities admitted gaps in their readiness for extreme weather conditions. In total, according to media reports, about 60 people died in northern China.

Tropical storm causes deadly floods in Vietnam, over 3700 homes submerged24.07.25, 15:20 • 3224 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Thailand
Beijing
China