In Thailand, six people died due to floods and landslides caused by the storm

Tropical storm "Wipha", which hit Thailand at the end of July, caused large-scale floods and landslides, resulting in the death of at least six people. More than 230,000 residents of the country were affected by the disaster. This was reported by Channel News Asia with reference to representatives of the emergency service, transmits UNN.

It is noted that since July 21, heavy rains have flooded 12 provinces, mainly in the northern and central regions of Thailand. Photos and videos of muddy water, flooded streets, sandbags near houses, and residents moving in plastic boats are circulating on social networks.

Although Thailand experiences a monsoon rain season every year from May to October, scientists warn that due to anthropogenic climate change, weather phenomena are becoming increasingly powerful, which increases the risk of devastating floods.

In particular, in 2011, the country experienced one of the largest floods, which claimed the lives of more than 500 people and destroyed millions of homes throughout the territory.

