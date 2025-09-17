Kropyvnytskyi and the region are experiencing power outages due to Russia's night attack

In Kirovohrad Oblast, as a result of a night attack by Russian troops on infrastructure with drones, there are power outages, including in Kropyvnytskyi, and train delays have also been reported, said Andriy Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

This night, Kirovohrad Oblast was under a massive drone attack. The enemy struck infrastructure facilities. As of now, the regional center and 44 settlements in the Oleksandrivka UTC have been partially disconnected from electricity supply. - Raikovych wrote.

Damage to several private households in Oleksandrivka was also recorded, he noted.

According to him, rescuers extinguished fires all night long.

Massive Russian attack causes train delays in two directions: details

According to him, railway traffic has been stopped in two directions: Pomichna - Kropyvnytskyi - Znamianka - Pyatykhatky and Fundukliivka - Znamianka - Pyatykhatky.

"The main thing is that people are alive. The consequences of the enemy attack are currently being eliminated," Raikovych said.

Russian troops attacked Kropyvnytskyi district: fires broke out at three facilities - State Emergency Service