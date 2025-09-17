$41.230.05
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 16, 04:50 PM • 33894 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
September 16, 03:22 PM • 58094 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 02:08 PM • 33532 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 49255 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
September 16, 10:07 AM • 68926 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
September 16, 09:54 AM • 28270 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
September 16, 09:19 AM • 52030 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 37708 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 17196 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Kropyvnytskyi and the region are experiencing power outages due to Russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Overnight, Kirovohrad Oblast suffered a massive drone attack, leading to partial power outages in Kropyvnytskyi and 44 settlements, as well as train delays on two routes. Damage to private households was recorded in Oleksandrivka.

Kropyvnytskyi and the region are experiencing power outages due to Russia's night attack

In Kirovohrad Oblast, as a result of a night attack by Russian troops on infrastructure with drones, there are power outages, including in Kropyvnytskyi, and train delays have also been reported, said Andriy Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

This night, Kirovohrad Oblast was under a massive drone attack. The enemy struck infrastructure facilities. As of now, the regional center and 44 settlements in the Oleksandrivka UTC have been partially disconnected from electricity supply.

- Raikovych wrote.

Damage to several private households in Oleksandrivka was also recorded, he noted.

According to him, rescuers extinguished fires all night long.

Massive Russian attack causes train delays in two directions: details17.09.25, 07:35 • 1290 views

According to him, railway traffic has been stopped in two directions: Pomichna - Kropyvnytskyi - Znamianka - Pyatykhatky and Fundukliivka - Znamianka - Pyatykhatky.

"The main thing is that people are alive. The consequences of the enemy attack are currently being eliminated," Raikovych said.

Russian troops attacked Kropyvnytskyi district: fires broke out at three facilities - State Emergency Service17.09.25, 07:51 • 1650 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kropyvnytskyi