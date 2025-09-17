Massive Russian attack causes train delays in two directions: details

Due to a massive Russian attack on substations on the night of September 17, passenger trains on the Odesa and Dnipro routes will run with delays. This was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that some flights are following altered routes, and 20 reserve diesel locomotives have already been deployed. A number of trains were stopped by dispatchers at a safe distance from the affected area, Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

The company assured that it maintains communication with dispatch services of foreign railways to coordinate transfers, train waiting times, and accelerated border control, particularly during international connections in Kholm and Przemyśl.

In suburban traffic, there will be delays and temporary route restrictions; in the morning, it will be impossible to operate the following services:

No. 6501/6592 Znamianka - im. Shevchenka - Cherkasy;

No. 6503 Znamianka - Myronivka;

No. 6331 Znamianka - Pomichna;

No. 6332 Kolosivka - Znamianka shortened to Kropyvnytskyi station;

No. 6036 Pomichna - Znamianka shortened route to Sakharna station.

"Work is underway to restore power to signaling equipment; currently, traffic has been established in a backup format," Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

Recall

Russian troops launched a complex attack on Ukraine's railway infrastructure on the night of September 17. Due to power outages, delays are possible for trains on the Dnipro route, including services Lviv – Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv – Kryvyi Rih.