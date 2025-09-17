Massive Russian attack causes train delays in two directions: details

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
September 16, 04:50 PM • 21740 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 39643 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 25545 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 41357 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 57159 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 26013 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 44456 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 37337 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16991 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37970 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.5m/s
68%
749mm
Popular news
Trump announced a great conversation with Modi: it was about resolving the conflict in UkraineSeptember 16, 06:36 PM • 7994 views
Former Dynamo and Shakhtar goalkeeper detained while attempting to illegally cross the border, he is already in a training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - mediaPhotoSeptember 16, 08:20 PM • 9534 views
Trump and wife Melania arrive in Great Britain (video)VideoSeptember 16, 08:51 PM • 5332 views
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the city10:47 PM • 8888 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden03:37 AM • 7292 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 21749 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 39661 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 23962 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 57166 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 44459 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Charles III
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Czech Republic
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 13167 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 20292 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 51448 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 50237 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 54822 views
Actual
The Guardian
Fox News
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Massive Russian attack causes train delays in two directions: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Due to Russia's massive attack on substations on September 17, passenger trains in the Odesa and Dnipro directions will run with delays. 20 reserve locomotives have been deployed, and some routes are running on altered paths.

Massive Russian attack causes train delays in two directions: details

Due to a massive Russian attack on substations on the night of September 17, passenger trains on the Odesa and Dnipro routes will run with delays. This was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that some flights are following altered routes, and 20 reserve diesel locomotives have already been deployed. A number of trains were stopped by dispatchers at a safe distance from the affected area, Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

The company assured that it maintains communication with dispatch services of foreign railways to coordinate transfers, train waiting times, and accelerated border control, particularly during international connections in Kholm and Przemyśl.

In suburban traffic, there will be delays and temporary route restrictions; in the morning, it will be impossible to operate the following services:

No. 6501/6592 Znamianka - im. Shevchenka - Cherkasy;

No. 6503 Znamianka - Myronivka;

No. 6331 Znamianka - Pomichna;

No. 6332 Kolosivka - Znamianka shortened to Kropyvnytskyi station;

No. 6036 Pomichna - Znamianka shortened route to Sakharna station.

"Work is underway to restore power to signaling equipment; currently, traffic has been established in a backup format," Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

Recall

Russian troops launched a complex attack on Ukraine's railway infrastructure on the night of September 17. Due to power outages, delays are possible for trains on the Dnipro route, including services Lviv – Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv – Kryvyi Rih.

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kropyvnytskyi
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv
Kyiv