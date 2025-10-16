Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG takeoffs: explosions heard in several regional centers
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 16, an air raid alert was declared across Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K. Explosions were recorded in Kharkiv, Poltava, Kropyvnytskyi, and Izium.
On the night of October 16, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a MiG-31K in Russia, a carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informs UNN.
Details
"All of Ukraine - missile danger! A MiG-31K take-off has been recorded," the message says.
Meanwhile, media report explosions in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kropyvnytskyi.
A series of explosions also occurred in Izium (Kharkiv region).
Monitoring channels report an additional ballistic threat from Russian Voronezh and Taganrog.
Recall
Russia massively attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week. During the week, the enemy struck gas production facilities in the Kharkiv region, and also targeted critical infrastructure in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.
