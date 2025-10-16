Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG takeoffs: explosions heard in several regional centers

$41.750.14
October 15, 06:12 PM • 18940 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 41911 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 45997 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 38832 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 37930 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 27643 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 20733 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 18574 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 41482 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 41255 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
Publications
Exclusives
Russian drones attacked Nizhyn: hits and injuries reportedOctober 15, 06:28 PM • 5446 views
Killed and sold for organs? Former participant of Belarusian "The Voice" disappeared in Myanmar - Russian mediaPhotoOctober 15, 07:09 PM • 3458 views
The Third Assault Brigade reacted to information about the detention of, presumably, their fighters in Ternopil region: ready to cooperate with the policeOctober 15, 07:20 PM • 5644 views
Russian occupiers' raid against Crimean Tatar women in Crimea: MFA issues statementOctober 15, 08:59 PM • 2808 views
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG takeoffs: explosions heard in several regional centers02:44 AM • 4238 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 32745 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 47283 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 41482 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 41255 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 66158 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 14751 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 64667 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 43415 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 45883 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 52016 views
The Diplomat
The New York Times
Film
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG takeoffs: explosions heard in several regional centers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4284 views

On the night of October 16, an air raid alert was declared across Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K. Explosions were recorded in Kharkiv, Poltava, Kropyvnytskyi, and Izium.

Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG takeoffs: explosions heard in several regional centers

On the night of October 16, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a MiG-31K in Russia, a carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

"All of Ukraine - missile danger! A MiG-31K take-off has been recorded," the message says.

Meanwhile, media report explosions in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kropyvnytskyi.

A series of explosions also occurred in Izium (Kharkiv region).

Monitoring channels report an additional ballistic threat from Russian Voronezh and Taganrog.

Recall

Russia massively attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week. During the week, the enemy struck gas production facilities in the Kharkiv region, and also targeted critical infrastructure in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

Ukraine repelled a massive attack of 118 Shaheds and decoy drones: almost all were shot down12.10.25, 09:37 • 5016 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

