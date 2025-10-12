$41.510.00
October 11, 04:00 PM • 37698 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 61073 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 33267 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 38280 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 28636 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 27488 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 35389 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 43454 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 68932 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 35574 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Ukraine repelled a massive attack of 118 Shaheds and decoy drones: almost all were shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

Ukrainian air defense shot down and suppressed over 100 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and decoy drones that attacked Ukraine from several directions. In total, 118 attack UAVs were launched, about 50 of which were Shaheds.

Ukraine repelled a massive attack of 118 Shaheds and decoy drones: almost all were shot down

Another Russian air attack was repelled by Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems. According to preliminary data, air defense suppressed and shot down over 100 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and decoy drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of Ukraine.

Details

118 Shahed-type attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 50 of them were Shaheds; as well as a Kh-31 guided air-launched missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

- the agency informs.

According to the Air Force, as of 9 AM, it was known that 103 Shahed-type UAVs and decoy drones of the Russian army had been shot down/suppressed. The relevant actions were carried out in the north, east, and south of Ukraine.

Recall

On the night of October 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with 78 attack UAVs, more than 40 of which were "Shaheds." Air defense forces shot down 54 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Ihor Telezhnikov

War in Ukraine
Kursk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine