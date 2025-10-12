Ukraine repelled a massive attack of 118 Shaheds and decoy drones: almost all were shot down

Another Russian air attack was repelled by Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems. According to preliminary data, air defense suppressed and shot down over 100 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and decoy drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of Ukraine.

Details

118 Shahed-type attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 50 of them were Shaheds; as well as a Kh-31 guided air-launched missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. - the agency informs.

According to the Air Force, as of 9 AM, it was known that 103 Shahed-type UAVs and decoy drones of the Russian army had been shot down/suppressed. The relevant actions were carried out in the north, east, and south of Ukraine.

Recall

On the night of October 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with 78 attack UAVs, more than 40 of which were "Shaheds." Air defense forces shot down 54 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.