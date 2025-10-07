Cloudy weather and rains: forecasters' predictions for October 7 in Ukraine

$41.230.05
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
October 6, 06:00 AM
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine
October 4, 11:20 PM
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding
October 6, 06:42 PM
Drone Systems Forces hit a rare Russian electronic warfare station "Zhitel" (video)
October 6, 09:11 PM
"I have practically made a decision" - Trump on supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 6, 09:36 PM
Head of Mykolaiv KEU embezzled UAH 1.4 million allocated for the country's defense
10:50 PM
May accelerate the evolution of war: Ukraine created a unique unmanned surface vessel
11:24 PM
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family Dinner
October 6, 12:01 PM
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12
October 6, 08:19 AM
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
October 6, 06:06 AM
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist
October 4, 08:00 AM
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fish
October 3, 02:14 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Marco Rubio
Richard Grenell
Ukraine
United States
White House
Europe
Denmark
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding
October 6, 06:42 PM
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
October 4, 11:30 AM
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
October 3, 05:13 PM
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
October 3, 04:00 PM
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media
October 3, 07:40 AM
The Guardian
Truth Social
The New York Times
Forbes
Sukhoi Su-30

Cloudy weather and rains: forecasters' predictions for October 7 in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

On October 7, cloudy and wet weather with rains is expected in Ukraine in the southwest, Zhytomyr region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Chernivtsi region, and Ternopil region. Air temperature will range from +12°...+14° in the west to +17°...+22° in the east.

Cloudy weather and rains: forecasters' predictions for October 7 in Ukraine

Today, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, with rain in some regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

On Tuesday, October 7, the weather in Ukraine will be cloudy and wet, with rain in some regions. Precipitation is expected in the southwest, in Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, and Ternopil regions.

The temperature will not change significantly. It will be coldest in the west, +12°...+14°, and the highest temperature is expected in the east - up to +17°...+22°.

  • In Lviv, it will be cloudy on Tuesday. +14° during the day.
    • In Lutsk, it will be cloudy, +14° during the day.
      • In Rivne, it is cloudy today, +14° during the day.
        • In Ternopil, on October 7, it will be +14° during the day, cloudy, rain.
          • In Khmelnytskyi, it will be cloudy throughout the day, +14° during the day, rain.
            • In Ivano-Frankivsk, it will be cloudy, +13° during the day, rain.
              • In Uzhhorod, today the thermometers will show +14° during the day, cloudy.
                • In Chernivtsi, on Tuesday - cloudy, +13° during the day, rain.
                  • In Vinnytsia, today it will be +7°...+14°, cloudy, rain.
                    • In Zhytomyr, on Tuesday, +14° is expected during the day, cloudy, rain.
                      • In Chernihiv, the thermometers will show +6°...+15°, cloudy.
                        • In Cherkasy, today it will be +15° during the day, cloudy.
                          • In Kropyvnytskyi, forecasters predict +16° during the day, cloudy.
                            • In Poltava - cloudy, air temperature +10°...+17°.
                              • In Odesa, on October 7 - cloudy, temperature +15° during the day, heavy rain.
                                • In Kherson, on Tuesday, it will be +19° during the day, cloudy.
                                  • In Mykolaiv, today it will be cloudy, +16° during the day, rain.
                                    • In Zaporizhzhia, the temperature during the day is +20°, cloudy.
                                      • In Sumy, today the air temperature during the day will be +15°, cloudy.
                                        • In Kharkiv - cloudy, temperature +19° during the day.
                                          • In Dnipro, the temperature during the day will be +19°, cloudy.
                                            • In Simferopol, on Tuesday, it will be cloudy, +10°...+20°.
                                              • In Kramatorsk, today it will be cloudy, temperature +21° during the day.
                                                • In Sievierodonetsk - variable cloudiness, temperature +21° during the day.

                                                  On Tuesday, October 7, cloudy weather is expected in Kyiv, with no significant precipitation.

                                                  In the morning, fog in some places in Kyiv region.

                                                  Northeastern wind, 5-10 m/s.

                                                  Temperature in the region during the day 11-16°, in the capital during the day 13-15°.

