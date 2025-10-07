Cloudy weather and rains: forecasters' predictions for October 7 in Ukraine

Today, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, with rain in some regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

On Tuesday, October 7, the weather in Ukraine will be cloudy and wet, with rain in some regions. Precipitation is expected in the southwest, in Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, and Ternopil regions.

The temperature will not change significantly. It will be coldest in the west, +12°...+14°, and the highest temperature is expected in the east - up to +17°...+22°.

In Lviv, it will be cloudy on Tuesday. +14° during the day.

In Lutsk, it will be cloudy, +14° during the day.

In Rivne, it is cloudy today, +14° during the day.

In Ternopil, on October 7, it will be +14° during the day, cloudy, rain.

In Khmelnytskyi, it will be cloudy throughout the day, +14° during the day, rain.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, it will be cloudy, +13° during the day, rain.

In Uzhhorod, today the thermometers will show +14° during the day, cloudy.

In Chernivtsi, on Tuesday - cloudy, +13° during the day, rain.

In Vinnytsia, today it will be +7°...+14°, cloudy, rain.

In Zhytomyr, on Tuesday, +14° is expected during the day, cloudy, rain.

In Chernihiv, the thermometers will show +6°...+15°, cloudy.

In Cherkasy, today it will be +15° during the day, cloudy.

In Kropyvnytskyi, forecasters predict +16° during the day, cloudy.

In Poltava - cloudy, air temperature +10°...+17°.

In Odesa, on October 7 - cloudy, temperature +15° during the day, heavy rain.

In Kherson, on Tuesday, it will be +19° during the day, cloudy.

In Mykolaiv, today it will be cloudy, +16° during the day, rain.

In Zaporizhzhia, the temperature during the day is +20°, cloudy.

In Sumy, today the air temperature during the day will be +15°, cloudy.

In Kharkiv - cloudy, temperature +19° during the day.

In Dnipro, the temperature during the day will be +19°, cloudy.

In Simferopol, on Tuesday, it will be cloudy, +10°...+20°.

In Kramatorsk, today it will be cloudy, temperature +21° during the day.

In Sievierodonetsk - variable cloudiness, temperature +21° during the day.

On Tuesday, October 7, cloudy weather is expected in Kyiv, with no significant precipitation.

In the morning, fog in some places in Kyiv region.

Northeastern wind, 5-10 m/s.

Temperature in the region during the day 11-16°, in the capital during the day 13-15°.

World Cotton Day: what is celebrated on October 7