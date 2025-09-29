Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains and stormy winds at the end of September

At the end of September, cloudy weather will prevail in Ukraine, with rains in the western regions, in the north of Ukraine (except Sumy region), in Vinnytsia region, Cherkasy region, Odesa region, Mykolaiv region, in some places in Kherson region, in the Azov Sea region, and also in Kropyvnytskyi and its districts. This was reported on Telegram by forecaster Natalia Didenko, according to UNN.

During the day on September 30, the air temperature in the left-bank regions is expected to be +11+17 degrees, and on the right bank - +7+12 degrees. At the same time, on September 30, in most regions of Ukraine, the east wind will be gusty, strong, sometimes even with stormy gusts.

In Kyiv, cloudy, humid weather will prevail with an air temperature of +10+12 degrees.

East wind is expected at times with strong gusts - be careful near billboards, old branched trees, choose safe places for parking cars - Didenko wrote.

On Monday morning, September 29, snowy weather set in in the highlands of the Ukrainian Carpathians, the air temperature is -3°C. On Mount Pip Ivan it is cloudy, the wind is eastern at 4 m/s.

