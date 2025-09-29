$41.480.01
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
07:20 AM • 12151 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
06:17 AM • 3530 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 23739 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 46615 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 69053 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 49821 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 44126 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 66475 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 72733 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains and stormy winds at the end of September

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

At the end of September, cloudy weather with rains is expected in Ukraine in the western, northern, central and southern regions. The air temperature will range from +7 to +17 degrees, and the wind will be strong, with stormy gusts in places.

Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains and stormy winds at the end of September

At the end of September, cloudy weather will prevail in Ukraine, with rains in the western regions, in the north of Ukraine (except Sumy region), in Vinnytsia region, Cherkasy region, Odesa region, Mykolaiv region, in some places in Kherson region, in the Azov Sea region, and also in Kropyvnytskyi and its districts. This was reported on Telegram by forecaster Natalia Didenko, according to UNN.

Details

During the day on September 30, the air temperature in the left-bank regions is expected to be +11+17 degrees, and on the right bank - +7+12 degrees. At the same time, on September 30, in most regions of Ukraine, the east wind will be gusty, strong, sometimes even with stormy gusts.

In Kyiv, cloudy, humid weather will prevail with an air temperature of +10+12 degrees.

East wind is expected at times with strong gusts - be careful near billboards, old branched trees, choose safe places for parking cars

- Didenko wrote.

Recall

On Monday morning, September 29, snowy weather set in in the highlands of the Ukrainian Carpathians, the air temperature is -3°C. On Mount Pip Ivan it is cloudy, the wind is eastern at 4 m/s.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi
Kyiv