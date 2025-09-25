Ukrhydrometcenter told what the weather will be like in Ukraine in October

October in Ukraine usually brings coolness and the first frosts. The average temperature this month is from 6 to 13 °C, in the Carpathians – only 4–5 °C. However, this year forecasters predict that the average temperature will be one degree above normal – about 7–13 °C. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

In different years, October surprised with extremes: the absolute minimum was -5…-16 °C, and in the northern, central, eastern regions and the Carpathians, even -17…-23 °C of frost was recorded. At the same time, there were also real "Indian summers" – up to +26…+34 °C, in Crimea and Zaporizhzhia – even +35 °C. In the highlands of the Carpathians, the maximum reached +20…+21 °C.

The transition of the average daily temperature across the +8 °C mark usually occurs in the third decade of October (a little earlier in the north), and in the south and in some areas of Transcarpathia – only at the beginning of November. Frosts in the first half of October are quite common.

After the atmospheric front, cool but sunny weather with night frosts to set in Ukraine - forecaster

In terms of precipitation, the month can also be different. On average, 29 to 54 mm falls, in the Carpathians and Crimean mountains – 64–84 mm, in Transcarpathia 86–106 mm, and in the highlands of the Carpathians – up to 129 mm.

In October 2025, according to Ukrainian forecasters, relatively warm weather is expected in Ukraine: the average temperature will range from 7–13 °C, which is about 1 degree above normal. Precipitation is forecast to be 31–77 mm, and in the Carpathians and Crimean mountains – 51–101 mm, which is about 80–120% of the climatic norm. Thus, October will be slightly warmer than the long-term average, but the amount of rain will remain within normal limits.

Cold air and rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for September 25