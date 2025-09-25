$41.410.03
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Ukrhydrometcenter told what the weather will be like in Ukraine in October

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2922 views

In Ukraine, in October 2025, the average temperature is expected to be 7–13 °C, which is 1 degree above normal. Precipitation is forecast to be 31–77 mm, which corresponds to the climatic norm.

Ukrhydrometcenter told what the weather will be like in Ukraine in October

October in Ukraine usually brings coolness and the first frosts. The average temperature this month is from 6 to 13 °C, in the Carpathians – only 4–5 °C. However, this year forecasters predict that the average temperature will be one degree above normal – about 7–13 °C. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes  UNN.

Details

In different years, October surprised with extremes: the absolute minimum was -5…-16 °C, and in the northern, central, eastern regions and the Carpathians, even -17…-23 °C of frost was recorded. At the same time, there were also real "Indian summers" – up to +26…+34 °C, in Crimea and Zaporizhzhia – even +35 °C. In the highlands of the Carpathians, the maximum reached +20…+21 °C.

The transition of the average daily temperature across the +8 °C mark usually occurs in the third decade of October (a little earlier in the north), and in the south and in some areas of Transcarpathia – only at the beginning of November. Frosts in the first half of October are quite common.

After the atmospheric front, cool but sunny weather with night frosts to set in Ukraine - forecaster24.09.25, 15:06 • 2014 views

In terms of precipitation, the month can also be different. On average, 29 to 54 mm falls, in the Carpathians and Crimean mountains – 64–84 mm, in Transcarpathia 86–106 mm, and in the highlands of the Carpathians – up to 129 mm. 

In October 2025, according to Ukrainian forecasters, relatively warm weather is expected in Ukraine: the average temperature will range from 7–13 °C, which is about 1 degree above normal. Precipitation is forecast to be 31–77 mm, and in the Carpathians and Crimean mountains – 51–101 mm, which is about 80–120% of the climatic norm. Thus, October will be slightly warmer than the long-term average, but the amount of rain will remain within normal limits.

Cold air and rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for September 2525.09.25, 06:07 • 25882 views

Stepan Haftko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia