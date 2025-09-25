Cold air and rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for September 25

On Thursday, September 25, slight cloudiness is expected throughout Ukraine. In the southwestern regions and in the east, light rain is possible in places, while no precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory. This was reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that today cold and windy weather will be observed throughout Ukraine. Short-term rains in the northern and eastern regions.

The wind will be predominantly north-easterly at a speed of 5-10 meters per second, and in the southeastern regions, gusts of 15-20 meters per second are expected in places at night.

During the day, thermometers in the north and west will rise to +11 - +16 degrees. In the rest of the territory, the temperature will be +14 - +19 degrees depending on the region.

In Kyiv today, the air will warm up to +15 during the day and drop to +10 at night, with light rain possible.

5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend