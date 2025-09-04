$41.370.01
Publications
Exclusives
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

A selection of five historical films about the Middle Ages offers viewers to immerse themselves in an era of battles, intrigues, and royal dramas. The films cover events from 14th-century Scotland to 15th-century England.

5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend

Films about the difficult times of humanity – the Middle Ages always offer interesting stories based on real events. Incredible battles for independence, romantic relationships, and character development. UNN offers a selection of films that can be watched in your free time.

Robert the Bruce (2019)

The events take place in the early 14th century, when Robert the Bruce proclaims himself King of Scotland and seeks to gain independence for the country. His first attempts end in devastating defeats: the army is routed, the nobility betrays him, and a bounty is placed on his head. Humiliated and exhausted, he finds himself on the brink of death. But unexpected support from a young widow and her children restores his faith in himself and the strength to continue the fight.

• Genre: Drama, Historical;

• Country: USA, Australia, United Kingdom;

• Director: Richard Gray;

• Actors: Angus Macfadyen, Diarmuid Murtagh, Jared Harris, Stephen Murphy, Gabriel Bateman, Anna Hutchison.

Outlaw King (2018)

The dramatic journey of Robert the Bruce — from a broken Scottish nobleman to a rebel and a symbol of struggle. During the brutal occupation of Scotland by English King Edward I, he takes on the burden of the crown and leads his people into battle for freedom. Against him stands one of Europe's most powerful armies, led by a ruthless monarch and his arrogant heir.

• Genre: Action, War, Drama, Historical, Biography;

• Country: United Kingdom;

• Director: David Mackenzie;

• Actors: Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Stephen Dillane, Callan Mulvey, Tony Curran, James Cosmo.

The King (2019)

In the 15th century, King Henry IV brutally suppressed any resistance, believing that force would ensure peace. But his reign led to rebellions and the loss of allies, and the treasury was empty. Before his death, he sought to pass the throne to his son Henry, a brave warrior with his own vision for the future. The young heir believed that order could be restored not by the sword, but by reconciliation. Upon becoming king, Henry V faces a difficult challenge: the country is at war with France, the people are discontent, and betrayal spreads at court.

• Genre: War, Historical, Biography, Romance;

• Country: United Kingdom, Hungary, Australia;

• Director: David Michôd;

• Actors: Robert Pattinson, Timothée Chalamet, Ben Mendelsohn, Joel Edgerton, Dean-Charles Chapman, Lily-Rose Depp.

The Last Duel (2021)

Jacques Le Gris fell in love with the wife of his neighbor Jean de Carrouges and took advantage of his absence to enter the house. Returning from the war, Jean learned of the crime and was shocked. Almost no one believed his wife, even the husband himself doubted for a moment, but understood her sincerity. The case was handed over to the king, who warned: for a lie, the woman would face the death penalty. To prove her innocence, Jean challenged Le Gris to a deadly duel. Not only his honor, but also his wife's life depended on the outcome of the duel.

• Genre: Action, War, Drama, Historical, Thriller;

• Country: USA, United Kingdom;

• Directors: Ridley Scott;

• Actors: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Harriet Walter, Ben Affleck, Alex Lawther.

Seven Kings Must Die (2023)

The unexpected death of King Edward plunges the country into a power struggle. England is fragmented, and its lands constantly suffer from invader attacks. Uhtred faces a choice: remain loyal to his loved ones or fulfill his dream of a united state. His childhood was destroyed by the Danes, who killed his parents and enslaved the boy with Brida. Over the years, he becomes a brave warrior, but again loses his family due to the cruel revenge of enemies. The only one who survived was Brida. Now Uhtred is ready to answer for the death of both his families.

• Genre: Action, War, Drama, Historical;

• Country: United Kingdom;

• Director: Edward Bazalgette;

• Actors: Alexander Dreymon, Elaine Cassidy, Mark Rowley, Ingrid García Jonsson, Harry Gilby.

Olga Rozgon

