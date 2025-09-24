After the atmospheric front, cool but sunny weather with night frosts to set in Ukraine - forecaster

A cold atmospheric front has already entered Ukraine; on September 25, it will shift south and cause rain and wind, and by September 26, cool but sunny weather will set in across the country, forecaster Natalka Didenko reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, part of Ukraine is already under the cloudiness of a cold atmospheric front, while another part enjoys sun and warmth. What about tomorrow? On September 25, this atmospheric front will shift to the southern outskirts of Ukraine (second map below), bringing light rains and gusty winds through the center and east, and by September 26, the entire territory of Ukraine will experience dry, sunny, but cold weather. - Didenko wrote.

So, according to her forecast, tomorrow, September 25, rains are likely in the southwest, center, east, and south of Ukraine. Northern regions, a significant part of the west, and the second half of the day in the central part will experience dry weather.

Air temperature on Thursday will begin to equalize, Didenko indicated. "The warm, even hot, weather today in the east and south of Ukraine will be replaced by a sharp cold snap. On September 25, Ukraine is expected to see +12 to +16 degrees during the day, and +15 to +19 degrees in the southern part," the forecaster noted.

"However, right now we are more interested in the night air temperature. Although a curfew is in effect in Ukraine and there's no reason to wander around at night, flowers, leaves on trees, and most importantly, garden vegetables, tomatoes, zucchini, eggplants, what else? - they might freeze," Didenko remarked.

Because, according to her data, "already next night in the west and north, ground frosts are likely, and during the night hours of September 26-27, frosts will spread in waves to the center and east."

Weather in Kyiv

"In Kyiv, on September 25, dry, already - hurray! sunny, but cold weather is expected," Didenko said.

She added that at night in the capital, +3...+6 degrees are expected. "Ground frosts are likely in the city's outskirts; tomorrow during the day you won't be able to walk around in shorts anymore, +12...+15 degrees," the forecaster indicated.

"The air hasn't had time to cool down much yet, it's easy to breathe, except that such a sharp change in weather can be a nuisance for weather-sensitive people - take care of your heads and blood vessels. And let's not forget that warmer times come after a period of cold weather," Didenko emphasized.

