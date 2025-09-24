After the atmospheric front, cool but sunny weather with night frosts to set in Ukraine - forecaster

$41.380.00
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 978 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 4568 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 9570 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 15976 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 13128 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 23228 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 16214 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 17431 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 14676 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 27142 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
All of Europe faces threats of destabilization from Russia – MacronSeptember 24, 03:52 AM • 9646 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 40630 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 31382 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideoSeptember 24, 06:00 AM • 26993 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 17329 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges11:04 AM • 15976 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 17668 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 23228 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 31756 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 41021 views
After the atmospheric front, cool but sunny weather with night frosts to set in Ukraine - forecaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 942 views

The cold atmospheric front that entered Ukraine will shift south on September 25, bringing rain and wind. By September 26, cool but sunny weather will set in, and night frosts are expected on the ground.

After the atmospheric front, cool but sunny weather with night frosts to set in Ukraine - forecaster

A cold atmospheric front has already entered Ukraine; on September 25, it will shift south and cause rain and wind, and by September 26, cool but sunny weather will set in across the country, forecaster Natalka Didenko reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, part of Ukraine is already under the cloudiness of a cold atmospheric front, while another part enjoys sun and warmth. What about tomorrow? On September 25, this atmospheric front will shift to the southern outskirts of Ukraine (second map below), bringing light rains and gusty winds through the center and east, and by September 26, the entire territory of Ukraine will experience dry, sunny, but cold weather.

- Didenko wrote.

So, according to her forecast, tomorrow, September 25, rains are likely in the southwest, center, east, and south of Ukraine. Northern regions, a significant part of the west, and the second half of the day in the central part will experience dry weather.

Air temperature on Thursday will begin to equalize, Didenko indicated. "The warm, even hot, weather today in the east and south of Ukraine will be replaced by a sharp cold snap. On September 25, Ukraine is expected to see +12 to +16 degrees during the day, and +15 to +19 degrees in the southern part," the forecaster noted.

"However, right now we are more interested in the night air temperature. Although a curfew is in effect in Ukraine and there's no reason to wander around at night, flowers, leaves on trees, and most importantly, garden vegetables, tomatoes, zucchini, eggplants, what else? - they might freeze," Didenko remarked.

Because, according to her data, "already next night in the west and north, ground frosts are likely, and during the night hours of September 26-27, frosts will spread in waves to the center and east."

Weather in Kyiv

"In Kyiv, on September 25, dry, already - hurray! sunny, but cold weather is expected," Didenko said.

She added that at night in the capital, +3...+6 degrees are expected. "Ground frosts are likely in the city's outskirts; tomorrow during the day you won't be able to walk around in shorts anymore, +12...+15 degrees," the forecaster indicated.

"The air hasn't had time to cool down much yet, it's easy to breathe, except that such a sharp change in weather can be a nuisance for weather-sensitive people - take care of your heads and blood vessels. And let's not forget that warmer times come after a period of cold weather," Didenko emphasized.

Ukraine is facing a cold snap with frosts, but today is still almost summer - forecaster23.09.25, 13:11 • 2620 views

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv