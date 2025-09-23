$41.380.13
05:00 AM
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
Ukraine is facing a cold snap with frosts, but today is still almost summer - forecaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

A cold snap is coming to Ukraine from the northwest of Europe, with frosts in some places, but today is still an almost summer-like warm day. The air temperature will drop to +12...+16 degrees, and on the night of September 26-27, frosts are possible in the north, west, center, and east.

Ukraine is facing a cold snap with frosts, but today is still almost summer - forecaster

A cold snap is coming to Ukraine - a clear and cold anticyclone from northwestern Europe is expected by the end of the week, with some frosts, but today is still an almost summer warm day, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on social media on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Today in Ukraine is the warmest day of the upcoming cold spell, almost summer! Be sure to feel it, warm up and enjoy it! However! The weather in Ukraine is changing. Already today in Volyn, Rivne region and Lviv region, the atmospheric front shows how it will be," Didenko wrote.

According to her, this front brings rain, dense clouds and a cold snap.

"And tomorrow, September 24, the rains will shift, precipitation is still possible in the north of Ukraine and in some central regions. The air temperature behind the atmospheric front will begin to decrease tomorrow and will be only +12...+16 degrees during the day. It's hard to believe," Didenko noted.

On Wednesday, September 24, according to her data, warm weather will still remain in the south, east and in some central regions, +20...+27, in Luhansk region up to +29 degrees.

"However, on September 25, it will get colder there too. On September 25, the sky will clear in the north, and on September 26, 27, almost the entire territory of Ukraine will be under the influence of a dry, clear and cold anticyclone from northwestern Europe," Didenko indicated.

"What does the combination of a clear sky from an anticyclone and a new air mass of Arctic origin mean in autumn? That's right! A high probability of frosts. So, be careful. On the night of September 25 in the north, and on the nights of September 26, 27 in the north, west, central part and east of Ukraine, there is a probability of frosts," the meteorologist noted.

In Kyiv, according to her, today is "synoptic rahat-lukum, sunny and warm." "Tomorrow, September 24, it will get sharply colder. In the capital on Wednesday, cloudiness will increase, rain will pass in places, the daytime air temperature will drop to +15 degrees," she indicated.

"It will be cold until the end of the week, but from September 25-26, the anticyclone named Petralilly (map) will at least somehow compensate us for this inappropriate, but logical cold - everywhere in Ukraine there will be a clear sky, sunny weather. But I remind you, with night frosts," Didenko wrote.

The last warm day: weather forecast for September 2323.09.25, 06:55 • 2566 views

Julia Shramko

