Ukraine is facing a cold snap with frosts, but today is still almost summer - forecaster

A cold snap is coming to Ukraine - a clear and cold anticyclone from northwestern Europe is expected by the end of the week, with some frosts, but today is still an almost summer warm day, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on social media on Tuesday, writes UNN.

"Today in Ukraine is the warmest day of the upcoming cold spell, almost summer! Be sure to feel it, warm up and enjoy it! However! The weather in Ukraine is changing. Already today in Volyn, Rivne region and Lviv region, the atmospheric front shows how it will be," Didenko wrote.

According to her, this front brings rain, dense clouds and a cold snap.

"And tomorrow, September 24, the rains will shift, precipitation is still possible in the north of Ukraine and in some central regions. The air temperature behind the atmospheric front will begin to decrease tomorrow and will be only +12...+16 degrees during the day. It's hard to believe," Didenko noted.

On Wednesday, September 24, according to her data, warm weather will still remain in the south, east and in some central regions, +20...+27, in Luhansk region up to +29 degrees.

"However, on September 25, it will get colder there too. On September 25, the sky will clear in the north, and on September 26, 27, almost the entire territory of Ukraine will be under the influence of a dry, clear and cold anticyclone from northwestern Europe," Didenko indicated.

"What does the combination of a clear sky from an anticyclone and a new air mass of Arctic origin mean in autumn? That's right! A high probability of frosts. So, be careful. On the night of September 25 in the north, and on the nights of September 26, 27 in the north, west, central part and east of Ukraine, there is a probability of frosts," the meteorologist noted.

In Kyiv, according to her, today is "synoptic rahat-lukum, sunny and warm." "Tomorrow, September 24, it will get sharply colder. In the capital on Wednesday, cloudiness will increase, rain will pass in places, the daytime air temperature will drop to +15 degrees," she indicated.

"It will be cold until the end of the week, but from September 25-26, the anticyclone named Petralilly (map) will at least somehow compensate us for this inappropriate, but logical cold - everywhere in Ukraine there will be a clear sky, sunny weather. But I remind you, with night frosts," Didenko wrote.

