The last warm day: weather forecast for September 23
Kyiv • UNN
On September 23, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with light rain possible only in the far west. Daytime air temperature will be from +22° to +27°, in Volyn, Rivne, and Lviv regions +16°...+21°.
On Tuesday, September 23, Ukraine will have variable cloudiness. In the far west, light rain will occasionally fall during the day, and no precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
Today, variable cloudiness is forecast in Ukraine throughout the day. No precipitation is expected in the territory, only in the far West there may be short-term rain during the day.
On this day, the wind will blow from the southwest at a speed of 5-10 meters per second, and in the western regions, the direction will change to northwest.
Forecasters predict daytime temperatures from 22 to 27 degrees Celsius. In Volyn, Rivne, and Lviv regions, the air will warm up from +16 to +21 degrees.
On Tuesday, September 23, the temperature in Kyiv will drop by a few degrees, but it will still be a warm day, and a sharp cold snap awaits the residents of the capital.
During the day, the air will warm up to a maximum of +25°. Clear and cloudless weather is expected, without precipitation.
The wind will change its direction to south-westerly, its speed will be 5-10 m/s. Atmospheric pressure is lowered, 749 millimeters of mercury.
