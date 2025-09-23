$41.250.00
September 22, 08:12 PM • 9496 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 21200 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 27602 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 32178 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 46419 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 58360 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 55434 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 28558 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 51964 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 25496 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
The last warm day: weather forecast for September 23

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

On September 23, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with light rain possible only in the far west. Daytime air temperature will be from +22° to +27°, in Volyn, Rivne, and Lviv regions +16°...+21°.

The last warm day: weather forecast for September 23

On Tuesday, September 23, Ukraine will have variable cloudiness. In the far west, light rain will occasionally fall during the day, and no precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, variable cloudiness is forecast in Ukraine throughout the day. No precipitation is expected in the territory, only in the far West there may be short-term rain during the day.

On this day, the wind will blow from the southwest at a speed of 5-10 meters per second, and in the western regions, the direction will change to northwest.

Forecasters predict daytime temperatures from 22 to 27 degrees Celsius. In Volyn, Rivne, and Lviv regions, the air will warm up from +16 to +21 degrees.

On Tuesday, September 23, the temperature in Kyiv will drop by a few degrees, but it will still be a warm day, and a sharp cold snap awaits the residents of the capital.

During the day, the air will warm up to a maximum of +25°. Clear and cloudless weather is expected, without precipitation.

The wind will change its direction to south-westerly, its speed will be 5-10 m/s. Atmospheric pressure is lowered, 749 millimeters of mercury.

Education Technology Day and International Day Against Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking of Women and Children: what else is celebrated on September 23

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv