Education Technology Day and International Day Against Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking of Women and Children: what else is celebrated on September 23

Today, September 23, marks Educational Technology Day and the International Day Against Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking of Women and Children. Christians also commemorate the Conception of John the Forerunner, writes UNN.

Educational Technology Day

This is a day when people recognize and appreciate the impact of technology on education. From the first slide projectors to the modern era of online learning and quantum computing, technology has revolutionized how we teach and learn. Technology has enabled faster access to necessary information, which has accelerated the learning process and made it more efficient.

International Day Against Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking of Women and Children

It was on this day in 1913 that the Argentine government adopted a law against child prostitution. The exploitation of women is still a pressing problem for humanity, as over 1.8 million people worldwide are victims of human trafficking, of whom 70% are women and about a third are children. According to statistical studies, the number of victims is currently increasing. It is worth noting that over the past 15 years, the proportion of children and boys among victims has increased, while the proportion of women has decreased.

Urology Week

This week was initiated by the European Association of Urology, which unites national urological societies, urologists, urological nurses, patients and their families, as well as politicians, with the aim of raising public awareness about urological diseases. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of what urology actually does.

Conception of the Honest, Glorious Prophet, Forerunner and Baptist John

According to church traditions, on September 22, the conception of the honest glorious prophet, John the Baptist, son of the Judean priest Zechariah and his wife Elizabeth, is prayerfully commemorated. The holy prophet Malachi predicted that before the Messiah, His Forerunner would appear, who would announce His coming. Therefore, the Jews, who were waiting for the Messiah, also awaited the appearance of His Forerunner.

