Education Technology Day and International Day Against Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking of Women and Children: what else is celebrated on September 23

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
September 22, 08:12 PM • 8570 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 19899 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 26841 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 31485 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 45457 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 57772 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 54916 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 28411 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 51528 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 25395 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
79%
752mm
Popular news
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - SanduSeptember 22, 05:57 PM • 11369 views
Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in SevastopolSeptember 22, 06:33 PM • 9792 views
Trump to comment on Putin's arms control treaty proposal - White HouseSeptember 22, 06:40 PM • 3438 views
In the capital of the Russian Federation, a plane flew extremely low over buildings amid the threat of drone attacksVideoSeptember 22, 07:33 PM • 6942 views
Drone threat triggers alarm in Norway: two foreigners detained - AftonBladetSeptember 22, 08:21 PM • 4886 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 41554 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 45446 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 57766 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 54911 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 51525 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Radosław Sikorski
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Actual places
Ukraine
New York City
United States
Canada
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 41554 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 21795 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 38248 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 88832 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 111310 views
Actual
MiG-31
Fox News
Bild
The Guardian
E-6 Mercury

Education Technology Day and International Day Against Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking of Women and Children: what else is celebrated on September 23

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Today marks Education Technology Day and the International Day Against Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking of Women and Children. Christians also commemorate the Conception of John the Baptist.

Education Technology Day and International Day Against Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking of Women and Children: what else is celebrated on September 23

Today, September 23, marks Educational Technology Day and the International Day Against Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking of Women and Children. Christians also commemorate the Conception of John the Forerunner, writes UNN.

Educational Technology Day

This is a day when people recognize and appreciate the impact of technology on education. From the first slide projectors to the modern era of online learning and quantum computing, technology has revolutionized how we teach and learn. Technology has enabled faster access to necessary information, which has accelerated the learning process and made it more efficient.

International Day Against Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking of Women and Children

It was on this day in 1913 that the Argentine government adopted a law against child prostitution. The exploitation of women is still a pressing problem for humanity, as over 1.8 million people worldwide are victims of human trafficking, of whom 70% are women and about a third are children. According to statistical studies, the number of victims is currently increasing. It is worth noting that over the past 15 years, the proportion of children and boys among victims has increased, while the proportion of women has decreased.

Archaeologists discover ancient port from Cleopatra's time near ruins of Taposiris Magna temple - Newsweek20.09.25, 04:24 • 5766 views

Urology Week

This week was initiated by the European Association of Urology, which unites national urological societies, urologists, urological nurses, patients and their families, as well as politicians, with the aim of raising public awareness about urological diseases. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of what urology actually does.

Conception of the Honest, Glorious Prophet, Forerunner and Baptist John

According to church traditions, on September 22, the conception of the honest glorious prophet, John the Baptist, son of the Judean priest Zechariah and his wife Elizabeth, is prayerfully commemorated. The holy prophet Malachi predicted that before the Messiah, His Forerunner would appear, who would announce His coming. Therefore, the Jews, who were waiting for the Messiah, also awaited the appearance of His Forerunner.

The 2025 independent film "Materialists" has for the first time grossed over $100 million worldwide.19.09.25, 14:17 • 3998 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEducation
Argentina