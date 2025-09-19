$41.250.05
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 2886 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
12:00 PM • 1958 views
The EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 10369 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
08:43 AM • 27786 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 45454 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 42968 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 64255 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 44207 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 51859 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 79578 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
The 2025 independent film "Materialists" has for the first time grossed over $100 million worldwide.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

Celine Song's romantic comedy "Materialists" became the first independent film of 2025 to surpass $100 million at the global box office. The film grossed $101.3 million as of September 19, against a budget of $20 million.

The 2025 independent film "Materialists" has for the first time grossed over $100 million worldwide.

Celine Song's romantic comedy "Materialists" has crossed a significant milestone at the global box office, grossing over $100 million. It is the first independent film in 2025 to achieve this figure. This was reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

As of September 19, the comedy has already grossed $36.5 million in the United States and another $64.8 million internationally, totaling $101.3 million. The film was produced by A24 with a budget of $20 million in collaboration with Killer Films, and Sony handled international distribution.

Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners15.09.25, 11:11 • 75909 views

The main roles were played by actors Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans. The plot tells the story of a New York matchmaker who finds herself in a love triangle between a wealthy client and her ex-boyfriend.

In its opening weekend in mid-June, the film managed to gross $12 million. This was A24's third-largest domestic debut after "Civil War" ($25.5 million) and "Temurun" ($13.5 million).

Part of the success is due to the film being positioned not as an arthouse film, but as a classic romantic comedy with a star-studded cast. The summer release also proved to be a successful decision – against big blockbusters like "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" or "How to Train Your Dragon."

"No Escape From Now": Paramount+ to show documentary about Ozzy Osbourne's final years18.09.25, 16:18 • 2224 views

Online discussions also played an important role. Viewers actively discussed on social media the real cost of living in New York and the ethics of "transactional dating." This helped maintain interest in the film both domestically and abroad.

For director Celine Song herself, this result is a new level. Her debut work "Past Lives" (2023) grossed $42 million worldwide and received two Oscar nominations. Now the director is preparing the script for a sequel to the cult 1997 romantic comedy "My Best Friend's Wedding" starring Julia Roberts.

New biographical film about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Maa Vande," premiered in India.17.09.25, 14:58 • 4683 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
New York City
United States