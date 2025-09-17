New biographical film about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Maa Vande," premiered in India.

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
09:20 AM • 15299 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 23582 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 26077 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 81048 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 102029 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 50449 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 60701 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 96914 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 31190 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 63014 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.3m/s
87%
749mm
Popular news
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhotoSeptember 17, 03:14 AM • 26021 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of SwedenSeptember 17, 03:37 AM • 43894 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MPSeptember 17, 04:55 AM • 32326 views
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhoto06:46 AM • 11897 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 27990 views
Publications
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 28009 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 81065 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 102043 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 53710 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 96925 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Roberta Metsola
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 31094 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 36992 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 66769 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 64546 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 68910 views
Actual
Financial Times
Buk air defense system
M1 Abrams
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache

New biographical film about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Maa Vande," premiered in India.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

Silver Cast Creations announced "Maa Vande," a biographical film about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dedicated to his birthday. Unni Mukundan will play the lead role in the film, which will be released in several languages, including English.

New biographical film about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Maa Vande," premiered in India.

On the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Silver Cast Creations announced the creation of a large-scale biographical film "Maa Vande". Malayalam film actor Unni Mukundan plays the lead role in the film. This is reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

The biographical film tells the story of Narendra Modi's life – from childhood to becoming a leader of the nation. The authors paid special attention to his relationship with his mother, Hiraben Modi, who is called "an inexhaustible source of inspiration throughout his journey."

The star of "Black Panther" returns to Marvel in the new Avengers film27.08.25, 10:04 • 7253 views

The producers emphasized that the film is being created in the format of a large-scale film production using international standards and modern visual effects technologies. Kranti Kumar CH will be the director and screenwriter, and Veer Reddy M will be the producer. The team includes cinematographer K. K. Senthil Kumar, composer Ravi Basrur, editor Sreekar Prasad, production designer Sabu Cyril, and fight choreographer King Solomon.

According to plans, "Maa Vande" will be released nationwide in several languages, including English. The producers promise to "give viewers an unforgettable cinematic experience with this inspiring biographical film."

Gangadhar N. S. and Vanisri B. are the executive producers, TVN Rajesh is the line producer, and Narasimha Rao M. is the co-director.

This is not the first biographical adaptation about the prime minister: in 2019, director Omung Kumar directed the film "PM Narendra Modi", in which Vivek Oberoi played the main role. In recent years, political films have become a noticeable trend in Indian cinema: among them are "The Accidental Prime Minister" about Manmohan Singh, "Thackeray" about Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, and "Main Atal Hoon" about former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners15.09.25, 11:11 • 66779 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
India
Narendra Modi