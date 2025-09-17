New biographical film about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Maa Vande," premiered in India.

On the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Silver Cast Creations announced the creation of a large-scale biographical film "Maa Vande". Malayalam film actor Unni Mukundan plays the lead role in the film. This is reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

The biographical film tells the story of Narendra Modi's life – from childhood to becoming a leader of the nation. The authors paid special attention to his relationship with his mother, Hiraben Modi, who is called "an inexhaustible source of inspiration throughout his journey."

The star of "Black Panther" returns to Marvel in the new Avengers film

The producers emphasized that the film is being created in the format of a large-scale film production using international standards and modern visual effects technologies. Kranti Kumar CH will be the director and screenwriter, and Veer Reddy M will be the producer. The team includes cinematographer K. K. Senthil Kumar, composer Ravi Basrur, editor Sreekar Prasad, production designer Sabu Cyril, and fight choreographer King Solomon.

According to plans, "Maa Vande" will be released nationwide in several languages, including English. The producers promise to "give viewers an unforgettable cinematic experience with this inspiring biographical film."

Gangadhar N. S. and Vanisri B. are the executive producers, TVN Rajesh is the line producer, and Narasimha Rao M. is the co-director.

This is not the first biographical adaptation about the prime minister: in 2019, director Omung Kumar directed the film "PM Narendra Modi", in which Vivek Oberoi played the main role. In recent years, political films have become a noticeable trend in Indian cinema: among them are "The Accidental Prime Minister" about Manmohan Singh, "Thackeray" about Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, and "Main Atal Hoon" about former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners