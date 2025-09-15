$41.310.00
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners

Kyiv • UNN

The 77th Emmy Awards ceremony took place on September 14 in Los Angeles, where Owen Cooper received the award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie." The miniseries "Adolescence" also won the top honor in the "Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series" category.

Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners

On Sunday, September 14, the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, celebrating the best achievements in the world of television, took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The evening, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, was a true celebration for stars and viewers alike, as the winners in the year's most prestigious categories were announced. This was reported by People, writes UNN.

Details

The most talked-about event of the evening was the award given to British teenager Owen Cooper, who won the statuette for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie" for his work in the hit Netflix show "Adolescence." For Cooper, this was his screen debut, and it made him the youngest male actor in Emmy history.

"Standing here is so surreal. I started taking drama classes a few years ago and never even dreamed of being in the US, and now I'm holding this award,"

Cooper said, accepting the statuette.  

The actor added: "This evening proves that if you listen, focus, and step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything."

The miniseries "Adolescence," which became a Netflix hit in the spring and even surpassed "Stranger Things" in viewership, also won the main award in the "Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series" category.

The miniseries "Adolescence," which became a Netflix hit in the spring and even surpassed "Stranger Things" in viewership, also won the main award in the "Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series" category.

Among other winners of the evening:

  • "The Pitt" – Outstanding Drama Series
    • "The Studio" – Outstanding Comedy Series
      • Britt Lower ("Severance") – Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
        • Tramell Tillman ("Severance") – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
          • Seth Rogen ("The Studio") – Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series and winner in the category for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
            • Jean Smart ("Hacks") – Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
              • "Rebel Ridge" – Outstanding Television Movie
                • "100 Foot Wave" – Outstanding Documentary Series

                  Lady Gaga felt "discomfort" and canceled her performance in Florida just minutes before it began

                  Stepan Haftko

