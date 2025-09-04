Lady Gaga felt "uncomfortable" and canceled her performance in Florida just minutes before it began

The performer of the hits "Poker Face" and "Abracadabra" later addressed her fans via Instagram and apologized for the sudden cancellation of the concert, explaining the reasons. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

Lady Gaga canceled her concert in Miami, USA, as part of The Mayhem Ball tour. The pop star explained the reason - it's all due to her "extremely strained" voice.

Circumstances of the incident:

Lady Gaga was supposed to perform at the Kaseya Center in Miami, however, during rehearsals, or more precisely during vocal warm-up, the singer's voice, as it turned out, was completely broken.

"The doctor and vocal coach advised not to continue due to the risk it creates," she wrote on social media.

Lady Gaga explained that she does not want to risk long-term or permanent damage to her vocal cords.

There is significant risk, based on all of our collective experience with shows like ours, and as you know, I sing live every night — and while this was a difficult and painful decision, I would be more afraid of the long-term consequences for my voice - noted Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta (the star's real name).

