Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Lady Gaga felt "uncomfortable" and canceled her performance in Florida just minutes before it began

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Lady Gaga canceled her performance in Miami as part of The Mayhem Ball tour due to an "extremely strained" voice. Her doctor and vocal coach advised the singer not to continue the concert to avoid damaging her vocal cords.

Lady Gaga felt "uncomfortable" and canceled her performance in Florida just minutes before it began

The performer of the hits "Poker Face" and "Abracadabra" later addressed her fans via Instagram and apologized for the sudden cancellation of the concert, explaining the reasons. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

Lady Gaga canceled her concert in Miami, USA, as part of The Mayhem Ball tour. The pop star explained the reason - it's all due to her "extremely strained" voice.

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards21.05.25, 10:20 • 167619 views

Circumstances of the incident:

Lady Gaga was supposed to perform at the Kaseya Center in Miami, however, during rehearsals, or more precisely during vocal warm-up, the singer's voice, as it turned out, was completely broken.

"The doctor and vocal coach advised not to continue due to the risk it creates," she wrote on social media.

Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resign26.07.25, 14:00 • 114724 views

Lady Gaga explained that she does not want to risk long-term or permanent damage to her vocal cords.

There is significant risk, based on all of our collective experience with shows like ours, and as you know, I sing live every night — and while this was a difficult and painful decision, I would be more afraid of the long-term consequences for my voice

- noted Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta (the star's real name).

Recall

The legendary music band Radiohead announced a tour in 2025, which will cover five European cities, including London and Madrid.

Singer Madonna in 2024 found herself at the center of a scandal, sharing images created with artificial intelligence on her Instagram page, where she is with "Pope Francis".

