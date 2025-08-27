The star of "Black Panther" returns to Marvel in the new Avengers film

$41.400.03
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 82403 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 55599 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 122646 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 144124 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 143805 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 57823 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153537 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 64074 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 57186 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Gauleiter of occupied Kherson region reported to Putin about "economic growth" (video)
Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - Reuters
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupied
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in Argentina
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machine
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 47598 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every table
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 122671 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 143819 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Elon Musk
Rafael Grossi
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Sumy
Pokrovsk
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationship
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin Butler
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over Ukraine
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
Ammunition
United States dollar
Hryvnia

The star of "Black Panther" returns to Marvel in the new Avengers film

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

Tenoch Huerta confirmed his participation in the film "Avengers: Doomsday" as Namor, scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2026. The actor said he learned about the offer a few hours before the filming announcement.

The star of "Black Panther" returns to Marvel in the new Avengers film

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Tenoch Huerta has confirmed that he is officially returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He will reprise his role as Namor in the sequel to the already iconic film series - "Avengers: Doomsday", scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2026. This was reported by Deadline, writes UNN.

Details

During an interview with the Mexican show La Resolana Con El Capi, Huerta revealed that he learned about the offer to film just hours before the announcement of the new movie.

We were waiting for the green light from Marvel. My agents in the US weren't sure themselves, and we were told the news almost at midnight. And at 5:30 AM, the broadcast with the cast announcement started. It was unexpected and very cool

- the actor stated.

Speaking about the work process during the new part of "Avengers", Huerta reported that this time there is a slightly different atmosphere on the set.

The story involves characters in their twenties, so everyone gets less time, because there needs to be room for all the heroes and all the universes. This simplifies the work, because less energy and time are spent on preparation

- the actor emphasized.

"Avengers: Doomsday" is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, with a screenplay written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely.

Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend8/22/25, 5:39 PM • 104705 views

In the film, viewers will be able to see familiar heroes and actors, but there was also room for new young talents. Cast: Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena), Vanessa Kirby (Susan Storm), Lewis Pullman ("The Watcher"), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres / "Falcon"), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), David Harbour ("Red Guardian"), Winston Duke ("M'Baku"), Hannah John-Kamen ("Ghost"), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Channing Tatum (Gambit).

A promising cast that predicts this part of the film could be the most successful in the entire history of "Avengers" filming.

American actor Mark Dacascos arrived in Russia to participate in a film week and confessed his love for Moscow8/25/25, 4:30 AM • 5086 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Marvel Entertainment
Darren Aronofsky