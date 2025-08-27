The star of "Black Panther" returns to Marvel in the new Avengers film

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Tenoch Huerta has confirmed that he is officially returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He will reprise his role as Namor in the sequel to the already iconic film series - "Avengers: Doomsday", scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2026. This was reported by Deadline, writes UNN.

Details

During an interview with the Mexican show La Resolana Con El Capi, Huerta revealed that he learned about the offer to film just hours before the announcement of the new movie.

We were waiting for the green light from Marvel. My agents in the US weren't sure themselves, and we were told the news almost at midnight. And at 5:30 AM, the broadcast with the cast announcement started. It was unexpected and very cool - the actor stated.

Speaking about the work process during the new part of "Avengers", Huerta reported that this time there is a slightly different atmosphere on the set.

The story involves characters in their twenties, so everyone gets less time, because there needs to be room for all the heroes and all the universes. This simplifies the work, because less energy and time are spent on preparation - the actor emphasized.

"Avengers: Doomsday" is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, with a screenplay written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely.

Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend

In the film, viewers will be able to see familiar heroes and actors, but there was also room for new young talents. Cast: Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena), Vanessa Kirby (Susan Storm), Lewis Pullman ("The Watcher"), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres / "Falcon"), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), David Harbour ("Red Guardian"), Winston Duke ("M'Baku"), Hannah John-Kamen ("Ghost"), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Channing Tatum (Gambit).

A promising cast that predicts this part of the film could be the most successful in the entire history of "Avengers" filming.

American actor Mark Dacascos arrived in Russia to participate in a film week and confessed his love for Moscow