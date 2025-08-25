American actor Mark Dacascos arrived in Russia to participate in a film week and confessed his love for Moscow

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
August 24, 01:49 PM • 13824 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 26978 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 32554 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 30789 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 40972 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 75312 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 62432 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 33803 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 56690 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35552 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2m/s
89%
748mm
Popular news
The Romanian Border Police reported how many Ukrainians illegally crossed the border in 2025August 24, 03:44 PM • 10790 views
Sumy community suffered 10 strike attacks, there are hits - OVAAugust 24, 04:05 PM • 3578 views
On the TOT, Ukraine was congratulated on Independence Day: photos of Ukrainian resistance were seen by millions on social networksPhotoAugust 24, 05:19 PM • 3380 views
"Used a national holiday": Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of threatening Hungary on Independence DayAugust 24, 06:31 PM • 12315 views
"Internal Threats": Hungary and Slovakia are destroying Europe from within - MEPAugust 24, 07:28 PM • 3320 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 40972 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 75311 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 44959 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 58663 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 45409 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Canada
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 44671 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 30050 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 30866 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 33544 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 39564 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Nord Stream 2
Football
Instagram

American actor Mark Dacascos arrived in Russia to participate in a film week and confessed his love for Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

American actor Mark Dacascos came to Russia to participate in an international film week. He stated that he learned Russian and confessed his love for Moscow.

American actor Mark Dacascos arrived in Russia to participate in a film week and confessed his love for Moscow

American actor and 1990s action legend Mark Dacascos arrived in Russia to participate in an international film week. The actor said that he learned Russian and confessed his love for Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

During his first visit to the Russian capital in 29 years, he confessed his admiration for Moscow. Dacascos also emphasized that he even speaks a little Russian.

I was here for the first time in 1996. I love her, I love her

- the actor noted.

Addition

Mark Dacascos is an American actor, stuntman, and martial artist. He is known for his roles in 1990s and 2000s action films, including "Blood and Bone", "Dragon", and "The Expendables". He also participated in television series and acted as a martial arts trainer in films.

Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony27.06.25, 16:17 • 267082 views

Veronika Marchenko

CultureNews of the World