American actor Mark Dacascos arrived in Russia to participate in a film week and confessed his love for Moscow

American actor and 1990s action legend Mark Dacascos arrived in Russia to participate in an international film week. The actor said that he learned Russian and confessed his love for Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

During his first visit to the Russian capital in 29 years, he confessed his admiration for Moscow. Dacascos also emphasized that he even speaks a little Russian.

I was here for the first time in 1996. I love her, I love her - the actor noted.

Addition

Mark Dacascos is an American actor, stuntman, and martial artist. He is known for his roles in 1990s and 2000s action films, including "Blood and Bone", "Dragon", and "The Expendables". He also participated in television series and acted as a martial arts trainer in films.

Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony