Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy's night attack on October 16, the operation of DTEK Naftogaz gas production facilities in the Poltava region was stopped. Air raid alerts were declared throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of Russian MiG-31K aircraft.
Due to the Russian attack on the night of October 16, the operation of gas production facilities in the Poltava region was stopped. This is reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.
Details
At night, the enemy once again attacked DTEK Naftogaz's energy infrastructure with drones and missiles. As a result of the attack, the operation of gas production facilities in Poltava region was stopped
Recall
On the night of October 16, an air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of Russian MiG-31K aircraft. Explosions were recorded in Kharkiv, Poltava, Kropyvnytskyi, and Izium.
UNN also reported that Russia massively attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week. During the week, the enemy shelled gas production facilities in Kharkiv region, and also specifically attacked critically important facilities in Sumy and Chernihiv regions.