Tore down the flag, ripped it, and started trampling it: a man was detained in Kropyvnytskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

In Kropyvnytskyi, police detained a 43-year-old man who, while intoxicated, tore down, ripped, and trampled the State Flag near the bus station. Criminal proceedings have been initiated for desecration of state symbols.

Tore down the flag, ripped it, and started trampling it: a man was detained in Kropyvnytskyi

In Kropyvnytskyi, police detained a man who, while intoxicated, tore down the State Flag, ripped it, and began trampling it. This was reported by the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

"In Kropyvnytskyi, police detained a man who desecrated the State Flag. The incident occurred on September 5, 2025, near one of the bus stations in the regional center. According to preliminary data, a 43-year-old local resident, while intoxicated, tore down the flag, ripped it, and began trampling it," the report states.

It is noted that the man's acquaintances, who were nearby, tried to stop him; one of them picked up the flag and kept it until the arrival of law enforcement officers. The incident was also confirmed by another eyewitness.

Police detained the offender in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 338 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - public desecration of state symbols.

Recall

Law enforcement officers qualified a 15-year-old student's attempt in Zakarpattia to bring a knife to school and attack students as preparation for a terrorist act and illegal handling of weapons. The boy's mother arrived at the scene.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kirovohrad Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi