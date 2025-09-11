"Booked" conscripts for $10,000: a Ministry of Defense official exposed in a corruption scheme

The person involved acted as an intermediary, so other participants are currently being identified. The illegal deal could result in ten years in prison for the perpetrator, emphasizes the National Police of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

Investigators from the Kyiv Police Headquarters uncovered a corruption scheme for illegally obtaining deferrals from mobilization. A Ministry of Defense mobilization department employee is under suspicion for offering men of conscription age employment at an enterprise that has the right to provide mobilization reservations for $10,000.

The offender has been notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – complicity in obtaining undue benefit by an official for committing, by such official, in the interests of the person providing the undue benefit, any action using their official position, the subject of which was undue benefit in a large amount, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, combined with extortion of undue benefit.

The person involved has been remanded in custody. He faces imprisonment for up to ten years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities. - the police inform.

It is added that he acted as an intermediary in the corruption scheme, and other participants are currently being identified.

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained a serviceman who promised to influence the TCC and SP for a monetary reward. He received the first part of the monetary reward, amounting to 3 thousand US dollars, in August of this year. He was detained while receiving the remaining amount - 32 thousand dollars.

In early September 2025, a VLK secretary was detained in Kropyvnytskyi, who promised a man a deferral from mobilization for 2000 US dollars.