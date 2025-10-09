$41.400.09
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 19839 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 37219 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 39328 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 24455 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 21059 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 35696 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 17053 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15860 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 17071 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
A "One Book Reading Room" has been opened at Kyiv's Central Railway Station

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1456 views

An exhibition titled "One Book Reading Room" has been opened at Kyiv's Central Railway Station, dedicated to the publication "People in Their Place." The collection describes 60 stories of Ukrainian men and women who maintain their humanity despite the challenges of war.

A "One Book Reading Room" has been opened at Kyiv's Central Railway Station

An exhibition "Reading Room of One Book" has been opened at the Central Railway Station in Kyiv, dedicated to the publication "People in Their Place", which describes 60 stories of Ukrainian men and women who maintain humanity and support each other despite the challenges of war, UNN reports with reference to UNDP in Ukraine.

Details

The "Reading Room of One Book" is located in Waiting Room No. 2 on the second floor of the Central Station. The space is designed so that every visitor can stop, sit down, flip through the pages of the collection, and even take it with them on their journey. The location will be open to guests until October 15 inclusive.

The book "People in Their Place" collects stories of teachers and doctors, veterans and volunteers, social workers and rescuers, entrepreneurs and representatives of local authorities. "These stories help us not to forget the main thing: despite all circumstances, Ukrainians maintain humanity and resilience," the authors of the book note.

The collection tells about people from different parts of the country. Crimean Tatar Zore Haniyeva is rebuilding life in the Chornobaivka community in Kherson Oblast. Anna Humenyuk, a psychologist at the State Emergency Service, helps residents of Donetsk who are leaving frontline territories, accompanies the families of fallen rescuers, and supports their children. And in Kropyvnytskyi, 63-year-old Natalia Bondarenko organized a support space for older people, where classes in Nordic walking, Pilates, and dancing are held.

"There is a saying that it takes a whole village to raise a child. In other words, to take care of one person, we need a community — people who care; who will come to help; who will create new ideas or businesses with those around them in mind. This is the basis of our humanity — to be there when it is needed," the book says.

The project authors encourage visitors to take the book with them on their journey, "so that the stories travel throughout Ukraine and abroad." A printed copy of "People in Their Place" can be obtained free of charge in Waiting Room No. 2 of the Central Railway Station in Kyiv from October 9 to October 15 inclusive. The publication is also available online.

Add

The book was prepared by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine in cooperation with The Ukrainians Media with the financial support of the European Union, as well as the governments of Denmark, Germany, and Sweden.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyKyiv
charity
European Union
Kherson Oblast
Denmark
Sweden
Germany
Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi
Kyiv