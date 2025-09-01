$41.320.06
Promised to evade mobilization for $2,000: VLK secretary detained in Kropyvnytskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

In Kropyvnytskyi, a VLK secretary was detained who promised a man a deferment from mobilization for $2,000. She was notified of suspicion of abuse of influence, which carries up to eight years in prison.

Promised to evade mobilization for $2,000: VLK secretary detained in Kropyvnytskyi

Law enforcement officers detained in Kropyvnytskyi the secretary of the Military Medical Commission (VLC), who, for a monetary reward, assisted men of conscription age in evading mobilization. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Southern Region.

Details

The detainee worked as the secretary of the permanent military medical commission at the Kropyvnytskyi City Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. The investigation established that in August of this year, during a military medical commission, a man approached her with a request to grant a one-month deferral from a summons so that he could arrange a reservation.

The man stated that he works at a critical infrastructure enterprise and needed time to arrange a reservation. The VLC secretary valued her "services" at 2000 US dollars - after receiving the illegal benefit, she was detained by police and SBU officers.

The woman was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Abuse of influence). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme for declaring unfitness for service for money. Two individuals were notified of suspicion, and about 70,000 US dollars were seized.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi