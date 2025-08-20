"Ukrzaliznytsia" launches five additional trains in autumn: new routes will connect Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Uzhhorod

This autumn, "Ukrzaliznytsia" is expanding its transportation schedule and adding five additional trains that will run to various regions of Ukraine. They are intended to reduce the load on popular routes and make travel more convenient. This was reported by the company, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukrzaliznytsia" announced the launch of additional services, which will start running in late August and September. This will allow passengers to plan their trips more comfortably during the peak season, when tickets for popular routes sell out too quickly.

In particular, the following trains have been assigned:

No. 249/250 Kyiv – Lviv: will run on August 27 and 28.

No. 220/219 Kyiv – Dnipro: will depart on August 25, 28, 30, and 31.

No. 159/160 Kyiv – Truskavets: additional services will run on September 1, 5–7, 12–14, 19–21, 26–28, and October 3–5.

No. 218/217 Chop – Lviv: the train will run on odd-numbered days in September.

No. 284/283 Uzhhorod – Kyiv: will depart every other day from September 1 and will operate until the start of the new 2026 timetable. It is linked in Kyiv to high-speed services to Kharkiv and Dnipro, which will be useful for travelers heading to Western Ukraine.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" reminded that before traveling, it is worth checking the current schedule with intermediate stops, as it may change depending on the date.

Recall

"Ukrzaliznytsia" announced new services for September: Chop-Kremenchuk and Yasinya-Kropyvnytskyi. This became possible due to optimized operations and the use of existing trains.