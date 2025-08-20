$41.360.10
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10444 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 11965 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 22799 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
08:14 AM • 92686 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 37711 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 38256 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 37838 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161361 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 138757 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 122232 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
"Ukrzaliznytsia" launches five additional trains in autumn: new routes will connect Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Uzhhorod

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

Ukrzaliznytsia adds five trains for the autumn season, connecting Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Uzhhorod. This expands the transportation schedule and reduces the load on popular routes.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" launches five additional trains in autumn: new routes will connect Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Uzhhorod

This autumn, "Ukrzaliznytsia" is expanding its transportation schedule and adding five additional trains that will run to various regions of Ukraine. They are intended to reduce the load on popular routes and make travel more convenient. This was reported by the company, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukrzaliznytsia" announced the launch of additional services, which will start running in late August and September. This will allow passengers to plan their trips more comfortably during the peak season, when tickets for popular routes sell out too quickly.

In particular, the following trains have been assigned:

  • No. 249/250 Kyiv – Lviv: will run on August 27 and 28.
    • No. 220/219 Kyiv – Dnipro: will depart on August 25, 28, 30, and 31.
      • No. 159/160 Kyiv – Truskavets: additional services will run on September 1, 5–7, 12–14, 19–21, 26–28, and October 3–5.
        • No. 218/217 Chop – Lviv: the train will run on odd-numbered days in September.
          • No. 284/283 Uzhhorod – Kyiv: will depart every other day from September 1 and will operate until the start of the new 2026 timetable. It is linked in Kyiv to high-speed services to Kharkiv and Dnipro, which will be useful for travelers heading to Western Ukraine.

            "Ukrzaliznytsia" reminded that before traveling, it is worth checking the current schedule with intermediate stops, as it may change depending on the date.

            Recall

            "Ukrzaliznytsia" announced new services for September: Chop-Kremenchuk and Yasinya-Kropyvnytskyi. This became possible due to optimized operations and the use of existing trains.

            Stepan Haftko

            Society
            Train
            Ukrainian Railways
            Dnipro
            Yasinya
            Ukraine
            Uzhhorod
            Kremenchuk
            Kropyvnytskyi
            Lviv
            Kyiv
            Kharkiv