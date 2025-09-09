Winners of the "Do Your Own with Horeca Masters" competition: entrepreneurs will receive up to half a million for business development

$41.250.03
In Russia, two more gas pipelines were disabled due to explosionsPhoto
07:10 AM • 29473 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
07:01 AM • 27876 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 18733 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 18260 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 22522 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 35240 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 46080 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28282 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 49077 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainians in Poland face fines for driving: what changes from October 1September 9, 12:42 AM • 17599 views
In Bila Tserkva, a guy beat two people: police detained the assailantPhotoSeptember 9, 01:19 AM • 20207 views
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murderSeptember 9, 01:55 AM • 21871 views
In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers threaten with criminal charges for Ukrainian TV antennas - CNSSeptember 9, 02:16 AM • 18610 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 15998 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 16241 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
07:10 AM • 29501 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
07:01 AM • 27898 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 46087 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 38349 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 12456 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 23123 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 22514 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 91140 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 48961 views
Winners of the "Do Your Own with Horeca Masters" competition: entrepreneurs will receive up to half a million for business development

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The winners of the competition for entrepreneurs in the catering sector — "Do Your Own with Horeca Masters" were announced by the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" and the Kurator brand.

Winners of the "Do Your Own with Horeca Masters" competition: entrepreneurs will receive up to half a million for business development

The project's goal is to support small and medium-sized businesses in Ukrainian cities and villages. To create opportunities for entrepreneurs, scale businesses, update equipment, and launch new services. This is not only about economic growth but also about strengthening communities, creating jobs, and improving people's quality of life.

"Systematic support for small businesses is an important part of our activities. After all, entrepreneurship is always about people: those who keep the economy afloat every day, create jobs, and fill the budgets of their communities. Through our grant programs, we have already supported 548 entrepreneurs. And we are not stopping, so together with the Kurator brand, we are launching a competition for the HoReCa sector for the second time," said Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

As a result, experts identified two winners in each category, who received grants ranging from UAH 250,000 to UAH 500,000. The total budget of the competition was UAH 2.5 million.

In total, 51 applications were received for this year's competition: 24 in the Street & Casual Food category and 27 in the Middle Segment category.

Participants went through several selection stages. The first took place on August 7, when the expert commission selected 16 semi-finalists. Each of them received TM "KURATOR" products and prepared an author's dish for a video presentation in their own establishment.

At the end of August, the competition commission evaluated the video presentations and the final culinary presentation, which took place at the MHP Culinary Center. According to the competition rules, two winners were to be selected in each category.

However, the level of the presented ideas turned out to be so high that the commission decided to support more participants. As a result, five entrepreneurs received grants ranging from UAH 250,000 to UAH 500,000:

  •  3 - in the Street & Casual Food category,
    • 2 - in the Middle Segment category.

      Winners of the UAH 500,000 LOT:

      • Gastronomic space MYR (Kropyvnytskyi, Oleksandr Syrov, Andriy Chmanov)

      • Summer terrace of the restaurant (Kovtuny village, Poltava region, Oksana Metlushenko)

      • Family game cafe Galaxy Game Club & Café (Ladyzhyn, Tetiana Khudchenko)

      Winners of the UAH 250,000 LOT:

      • Pan Babun bakes bread (Vinnytsia, Liliia Kolodieieva)

      • Scaling of the family cafe Impasto (Yahotyn, Kyiv region, Alina Koval)

      The expert commission that determined the winners included representatives of the restaurant business, marketing, and social projects:

      ·         Illia Demkovskyi — brand chef of the MHP Culinary Center, over 20 years of experience;

      ·         Yurii Hrytsai — veteran and chef, specialist in veteran initiatives;

      ·         Nataliia Shadchnieva — expert in B2B marketing and restaurant business development (15+ years in FMCG and HoReCa);

      ·         Anzhelika Voitiuk — brand marketing manager, MHP HoReCa Development Center;

      ·         Oleksii Povtoreiko — owner and brand chef of the "NAZHYVO" chain of establishments;

      ·         Volodymyr Panchenko — head of the national projects department of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation;

      ·         Sanella Babovych — brand chef of Fiji group restaurants, chef of Prynada Ukrainian cafe;

      ·         Artem Raduchych — head of Doner Market developments, culinary expert of TV projects.

      The competition winners will be able to use the grants to modernize equipment, open new directions, and develop their own establishments. Within the project, participants also took part in consulting webinars, which provided entrepreneurs with additional opportunities for learning and experience exchange.

      This year's competition "Do Your Own with Horeca Masters" became a logical continuation of the initiative launched in 2024. Last year, within the project, 10 entrepreneurs from various regions of Ukraine were supported, and each winner received up to UAH 100,000 for the development of their own business.

      Lilia Podolyak

      Business News
      charity
      PrJSC MHP
      Ukraine
      Kropyvnytskyi
      Vinnytsia