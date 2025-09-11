Autumn comes into its own: weather forecast for September 11

On Thursday, September 11, the weather in western Ukraine will worsen. Rains and thunderstorms are expected here, the wind will intensify, cloudiness will increase, and thermometers will show a maximum of +21°...+23°. In the rest of the country, summer warmth up to +25°...+25° will remain, it will be dry and quite sunny. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, in some regions of Ukraine, an atmospheric front will cause rainy, windy, and cool weather.

During the day, the air will warm up to a maximum of +23°. Cloudy weather with clearings is expected, without precipitation.

The wind will be southeast, 5-10 m/s. Atmospheric pressure is slightly below normal, 752-753 millimeters of mercury.

In Lviv, it will be cloudy on Thursday. During the day +23°, rain with thunderstorms.

In Lutsk, it will be cloudy, during the day +23°, rain with thunderstorms.

In Rivne, cloudy weather with clearings is expected tomorrow, during the day +23°. rain.

In Ternopil, on September 11, it will be +23° during the day, cloudy, rain with thunderstorms.

In Khmelnytskyi, it will be cloudy with clearings throughout the day, during the day +23°, rain.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, it will be cloudy, rain with thunderstorms, during the day +23°.

In Uzhhorod, today the thermometers will show +23° during the day, cloudy, rain with thunderstorms.

In Chernivtsi, on Thursday - cloudy, rain with thunderstorms, during the day +23°.

In Vinnytsia, today it will be +13°...+24°, partly cloudy.

In Zhytomyr, on Thursday, it will be +23° during the day, partly cloudy.

In Chernihiv, thermometers will show +11°...+25°, partly cloudy.

In Cherkasy, today it will be +24° during the day, partly cloudy.

In Kropyvnytskyi, the temperature during the day will be +26°, partly cloudy.

In Poltava - partly cloudy, air temperature +11°...+24°.

In Odesa, on September 11 - partly cloudy, temperature during the day +25°.

In Kherson, on Thursday, it will be +25° during the day, partly cloudy.

In Mykolaiv, today it will be partly cloudy, during the day +26°.

In Zaporizhzhia, the temperature during the day is +25°, partly cloudy.

In Sumy, today the air temperature during the day will be +25°, partly cloudy.

In Kharkiv - partly cloudy, temperature during the day +25°.

In Dnipro, the temperature during the day will be +26°, partly cloudy.

In Simferopol, on Thursday, it will be partly cloudy, +16°...+24°.

In Kramatorsk, today it will be clear, temperature at night +10°, during the day +24°.

In Sievierodonetsk - clear, temperature during the day +24°.

No precipitation is forecast in Kyiv on September 11. Sunny weather with slight cloudiness is expected in the capital, with a daytime temperature of about +24 degrees.

5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend