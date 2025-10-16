Combined Russian attack on Poltava region on the night of October 16: rescuers extinguished fires
In the Poltava region, rescuers extinguished fires that arose as a result of a combined Russian attack on the night of October 16. The enemy's targets were energy infrastructure and oil and gas industry facilities.
According to the State Emergency Service, the enemy's target was the energy infrastructure of the region. As a result of hits and falling debris, oil and gas industry facilities were damaged.
153 rescuers and 36 units of State Emergency Service equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the strike.
On the night of October 16, an air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of Russian MiG-31K aircraft. Explosions were recorded in Kharkiv, Poltava, Kropyvnytskyi, and Izium.
