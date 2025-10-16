Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on October 16: emergency blackouts introduced in several regions
Kyiv • UNN
On October 16, emergency power outages were again implemented in some regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian strikes. Power limitation schedules for industrial consumers have been applied throughout Ukraine.
On Thursday, October 16, emergency power outages were again applied in some regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian strikes. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrenergo".
Details
Also, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers have been applied throughout Ukraine. In Chernihiv Oblast, the system distribution operator (oblenergo) applies three stages of hourly outages.
At the same time, Ukrainians were warned that the situation in the energy system could change. Citizens were urged to follow the announcements on the pages of the relevant oblenergos.
Recall
Earlier, UNN already reported that emergency power outages were introduced in a number of regions on Thursday morning, October 16.
YASNO also previously reported that the main reason for emergency power outages in Ukraine is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities. They added: if the power appears a few hours after the shelling, it does not mean that the damage has been fully restored, that the new connection schemes are working stably and can withstand the load.