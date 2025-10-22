Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing

Currently, the heating season has already begun in many regions of Ukraine. In particular, Rivne region was the first in Ukraine to "turn on heating". At the same time, some regions are still preparing for the heating season - mainly frontline regions. UNN tells which regions have already received heat, and which are still preparing.

When does the heating season begin in Ukraine?

Traditionally, the heating season begins around mid-October, although the final decision was made by city councils depending on the weather. In October, it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine shortened the 2025-2026 heating season. The heating period will now last from November 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development denied information about the start of the heating season in November. The heating season in Ukraine is starting as planned.

Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development

Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NEC "Ukrenergo", announced that heating will be switched on throughout Ukraine within 10 days, which should lead to a decrease in electricity consumption. This is due to the fact that a sharp drop in temperature has led to an increase in electricity consumption by more than 20% since the beginning of the month.

When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer

Earlier, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine reported that heating for social facilities is gradually being launched in 18 regions and Kyiv.

Gradually, throughout the country, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and other social infrastructure facilities are being connected to heating. The decision to start the heating season is made by local self-government bodies, taking into account weather conditions and the situation in individual communities. In total, 49% of social facilities in 18 regions and the city of Kyiv are already heated. These are almost 4.7 thousand preschool institutions, 5.4 thousand educational institutions, and almost two thousand hospitals. - the ministry stated.

Start of the heating season: from what date does it begin in different regions

Kyiv

In Kyiv, the heating season began on October 14 - but initially for social facilities. Residential buildings, as reported, will be connected when the average daily temperature drops to 8 degrees and remains so for three days with a continuing trend of cooling. Last year, the heating season for residential buildings in Kyiv began on October 30.

On October 14, the heating season starts in Kyiv: who will get heat

Rivne

Rivne region was the first in Ukraine to start the 2025-2026 heating season. From September 24, heat appeared in educational and medical institutions in Varash and Zabolottia.

Rivne region is the first in Ukraine to start the heating season

From October 14, according to the order of the acting mayor, secretary of the Rivne City Council Viktor Shakyrzyan, the company "RivneTeploEnergo" began the 2025-2026 heating season.

The first to be launched were biomass-fueled boiler houses to supply heat to social and healthcare facilities. Boiler houses operating on natural gas will be launched gradually, as the gas supply company unseals the meters at the boiler houses.

Uzhhorod

In Uzhhorod, from October 2, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, cultural institutions, and other budgetary institutions officially began the heating season.

Heads of educational, medical, cultural, and other budgetary institutions of the city are recommended to supply heat if the temperature regime falls below the normative level.

Lviv

On October 10, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced that the city would not be able to start the heating season in the coming weeks.

As for heating - it's really cold. But the situation in the country is such that we will not be able to supply heating for the next few weeks. We need to wait a bit to do everything right - so that there is heat in winter. We, on the part of the city council, are doing everything necessary, but I ask Lviv residents: take care of yourselves. said Sadovyi.

Heating season in kindergartens, schools and hospitals: Ministry of Development says up to 40% have received heat

Lutsk

In accordance with the decision of the Lutsk City Council Executive Committee of October 10, given the decrease in the average daily outdoor air temperature for three days to less than +8°C, DKP "LutskTeplo" began implementing measures to provide heating to social facilities from October 16.

Heating will be supplied primarily to preschool educational institutions and schools, as well as hospital facilities.

After heating social facilities, "LutskTeplo" will begin transferring boiler houses and heating networks from summer to winter operation mode with a gradual supply of heating to residential buildings.

Sumy

Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar announced that the heating season in the city will begin earlier than planned, namely on October 27, 2025.

Initially, it was planned to supply heat from November 1, but, given the decrease in temperature, we decided to turn on the heating earlier. said Kobzar.

Ivano-Frankivsk

On October 9, Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv signed an order to turn on heating in medical institutions, kindergartens, and schools where there are solid fuel boilers, electric heating, and the possibility of turning on standing boiler houses.

During October 13-19, it was planned to supply heat to the homes of community residents.

However, on October 21, Martsinkiv stated that the city expects most boiler houses to be launched next week.

Within 10 days, we will fully launch heating. The heating season in residential buildings will actually begin on November 1. Since 80% of educational institutions are connected to buildings, heating will also appear there by November 1. Where possible, we will try to provide heating to kindergartens sooner. said the mayor.

Water at a minimum, heating impossible: TOT on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe - Resistance

Chernivtsi

In Chernivtsi, heating was turned on on October 9, but only for social facilities: schools, kindergartens, and medical institutions connected to small boiler houses.

"Chernivtsiteplokomunenergo" stated that legal norms oblige to start heat supply only when the average daily temperature remains below +8 °C for three days.

The city council announced that this week, from October 20 to 26, they do not plan to start the heating season in residential buildings in Chernivtsi. According to the latest forecast from the hydrometeorological center, the average daily temperature will be around +10 degrees.

Ternopil

On October 18, the Ternopil City Council decided to start the heating period for residential buildings and other consumers due to a sharp drop in temperature and deteriorating weather conditions.

From October 19 to 22, a test launch of centralized heat supply systems will take place. Heat supply may occur gradually.

If the air temperature rises, the heating period may be temporarily suspended - this will be announced additionally on the city council website. the city council stated.

Khmelnytskyi

On October 6, heating was turned on in kindergartens in Khmelnytskyi. Before that, heating was launched in hospitals. Residential buildings were planned to be connected after October 15 at temperatures of +8°C and below.

Zhytomyr

In the Zhytomyr community, the heating season did not begin on October 15, as previously planned.

City Council Secretary Halyna Shymanska explained that the decision was postponed due to the average daily temperature, which is currently around 8 °C for only two days. According to her, specialists continue to monitor, and the start of the heating season will be announced as soon as the city is ready to supply heat.

On October 20, all kindergartens and schools in the city were connected to heat supply. KP "Zhytomyrteplokomunenergo" reported that limits for gas from NAC "Naftogaz" have not yet been provided for residential buildings.

"As soon as the situation changes, ZhTKE is ready to supply heat to the homes of city residents," stated the KP.

Naftogaz is working to increase financial resources for gas imports: how

Vinnytsia

For schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and other budgetary institutions in Vinnytsia, the heating season started on October 2.

Heat supply enterprises will turn on heating in educational institutions, healthcare facilities, social protection institutions, and other cultural institutions, according to written applications received from their heads.

Subject to appropriate weather conditions, a decision will later be made on the supply of heat to multi-apartment buildings in the community.

Cherkasy

According to the decision of the Cherkasy City Council, the heating season in the city will begin on October 29, if there are appropriate weather conditions.

In the near future, forecasters promise warming, and HOAs may begin to refuse the supply of coolant. This, in turn, can lead to problems with the operation of heat supply enterprises and ruptures in heating networks. - the city council stated.

Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba

Odesa

According to Hanna Pozdniakova, Deputy Mayor of Odesa, the start of the heating season in Odesa is determined by the mayor's order. And it is not yet a fact that it will happen on November 1 - due to gas shortages and a difficult situation in the energy system, the dates may be shifted.

"In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers resolution was adopted only on October 8, and "Naftogaz Trading" has not yet sent updated contracts to heat supply enterprises. Therefore, we are currently waiting for decisions from the government and the resource supplier," Pozdniakova reported.

Chernihiv

Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, signed an order on October 13 to start the 2025/2026 heating season. Heat will be supplied primarily to medical, educational, and social institutions, and to residential buildings - if the average daily temperature drops to +8°C and below for three days.

On October 20, Chaus reported that 42 communities in the region had already started the heating period. First of all, social facilities and houses are provided with heat. Connection work is ongoing.

At the same time, our energy facilities are a target for the enemy. The goal is clear - to leave people without light and heat right on the threshold of winter. In this case, the "critical infrastructure" is provided with generators, cogeneration units, and fuel. In case of critical situations, we are preparing block-modular boiler houses.

Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy

Mykolaiv

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych announced that the heating season in the city is planned to start on November 1. This decision was made by the executive committee of the city council during a meeting.

We are launching heat gradually. First of all - to healthcare, education, and social spheres, and then - to residential buildings. We have 10 days to get started. noted Sienkevych.

The executive committee's decision states that the heads of the department of labor and social protection of the population, the health care department, the education department, the department of culture and protection of cultural heritage, and the department of physical culture and sports must, first of all, ensure heating for organizations, institutions, and establishments that have their own boiler houses, as well as for facilities where, due to a decrease in the average daily outdoor air temperature to +8°C and below, proper conditions are not provided in accordance with sanitary norms.

Kherson

On October 1, the head of the Kherson MVA, Yaroslav Shanko, signed an order to start the 2025-2026 heating season in the Kherson community.

For residential buildings and social facilities, heat supply will begin after the average daily temperature reaches +8°C and below for three consecutive days. For residents using individual heating, the official start of the heating season is set for October 1.

Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin noted that the city is 97% ready for the heating season, thermal and social infrastructure - 100%, residential buildings - about 88%.

To ensure stable operation of boiler houses, four cogeneration units have been installed, which will help provide heat even in the event of a power outage. The most difficult situation is in the Korabel microdistrict, where the gas pipeline is damaged, so it is impossible to start centralized heating there. The destruction is significant and heavy equipment is needed for restoration. - Prokudin noted.

Zaporizhzhia

Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov emphasized that the heating season in Zaporizhzhia will begin no earlier than the end of October - beginning of November. Everything will depend on temperature indicators. According to regulations, heat is supplied after the average daily temperature remains below +8°C for three days.

"Housing and communal services and the social sphere are technically 100% ready to receive the heat carrier," Fedorov said.

Dnipro

Dnipro is almost completely prepared for the new heating season - 99% of the work has been completed. Currently, the last preparatory measures are underway at boiler houses and heating points: equipment is being updated to reduce electricity consumption and ensure a stable water supply.

At the same time, Mayor Borys Filatov proposed postponing the start of the heating season, as the country's energy system is in a difficult situation. He called for the simultaneous supply of heat throughout Ukraine to avoid overloading power grids, and emphasized that the upcoming winter will be difficult.

How Ukraine will overcome threats regarding a possible gas shortage - the President's answer

Kharkiv

Kharkiv's readiness for the heating season is 98%. Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that social institutions may receive heat earlier under certain temperature conditions, but a mass launch is planned approximately from November 1.

We do not plan to start the heating season earlier. We will start it strictly according to the recommendations of the relevant ministry. Last year, we started the heating season closer to November 1. We plan to do the same this year, understanding that our gas reserves are limited, so we must act in coordination with the whole country. - Syniehubov noted.

Kropyvnytskyi

Deputy Mayor of Kropyvnytskyi Oleksandr Verhun reported that the heating season in Kropyvnytskyi will begin no earlier than November 1. The reason is gas volume limits.

Earlier in October, heat was already turned on in the maternity hospital.

According to the city council, in October, the "Teploenerhetyk" enterprise received only 50 thousand cubic meters of gas, while before the full-scale invasion, the city consumed about 40 million cubic meters per season, and last year - approximately 30 million.

Donetsk region

Head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration Vadym Liakh reported that if the enemy does not interfere with the plans, the heating season in residential buildings is planned to begin on November 1.

Moratorium on electricity and gas cut-offs for debts in frontline regions: Ministry of Development clarifies government directive