When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer

Heating is expected to be switched on throughout Ukraine within 10 days, and this should lead to a reduction in electricity consumption. This was stated by the chairman of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo" Vitaliy Zaichenko on the air of the telethon on Tuesday, reports UNN.

Details

Zaichenko reported that a sharp drop in temperature led to an increase in electricity consumption by more than 20% since the beginning of the month.

We hope that in the near future, within 10 days, heat supply will be provided throughout Ukraine, and this will lead to a reduction in electricity consumption. Because now many consumers are warming themselves with air conditioners and heaters. - Zaichenko said.

Addition

On October 13, the government reported that the heating season in Ukraine was starting as planned. On October 15, the Cabinet of Ministers urged local communities not to start the heating season prematurely, to "act prudently and economically" and to save resources.

In Kyiv, the heating season started on October 14 - but initially for social institutions. Residential buildings, as reported, will be connected when the average daily temperature drops to +8 degrees and remains so for three days with a continuing trend of cooling. Last year in Kyiv, the heating season for residential buildings started on October 30.

Natalia Boyko, deputy head of the supervisory board of "Naftogaz", previously reported that this heating season will be difficult, so Ukrainians should review their household habits.

