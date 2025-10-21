$41.760.03
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn Hanich
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2086 views

Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NEC "Ukrenergo", stated that heating will be turned on throughout Ukraine within 10 days, which should lead to a decrease in electricity consumption. This is due to the fact that a sharp drop in temperature has led to an increase in electricity consumption by more than 20% since the beginning of the month.

When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer

Heating is expected to be switched on throughout Ukraine within 10 days, and this should lead to a reduction in electricity consumption. This was stated by the chairman of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo" Vitaliy Zaichenko on the air of the telethon on Tuesday, reports UNN.

Details

Zaichenko reported that a sharp drop in temperature led to an increase in electricity consumption by more than 20% since the beginning of the month.  

We hope that in the near future, within 10 days, heat supply will be provided throughout Ukraine, and this will lead to a reduction in electricity consumption. Because now many consumers are warming themselves with air conditioners and heaters.

- Zaichenko said.

Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity21.10.25, 10:32 • 4258 views

Addition

On October 13, the government reported that the heating season in Ukraine was starting as planned. On October 15, the Cabinet of Ministers urged local communities not to start the heating season prematurely, to "act prudently and economically" and to save resources.

In Kyiv, the heating season started on October 14 - but initially for social institutions. Residential buildings, as reported, will be connected when the average daily temperature drops to +8 degrees and remains so for three days with a continuing trend of cooling. Last year in Kyiv, the heating season for residential buildings started on October 30.

Natalia Boyko, deputy head of the supervisory board of "Naftogaz", previously reported that this heating season will be difficult, so Ukrainians should review their household habits.

How Ukraine will overcome threats regarding a possible gas shortage - the President's answer20.10.25, 13:03 • 2828 views

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Naftogaz
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Kyiv