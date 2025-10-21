Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity

Russian troops again attacked the energy sector - in two regions, a significant part of Chernihiv region, including Chernihiv, is without electricity, consumption remains high, so they urge not to turn on powerful equipment simultaneously until 10:00 p.m., and schedules are in effect for industry, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. As a result of shelling, consumers in the city of Chernihiv and part of the region remain without electricity. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Ukrenergo also stated that "due to a drone attack on the energy infrastructure, there are massive power outages for consumers in Chernihiv region in the morning," and confirmed that "a significant part of the region, including the regional center, was left without electricity."

According to the Ministry of Energy, emergency recovery work is hampered by an air raid alarm due to Russian attack UAVs; consumer restoration will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

Today, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers are planned to be applied from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in all regions of Ukraine. - noted the Ministry of Energy.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption remains high. Today, October 21, as of 9:30 a.m., it was 1.4% lower than at the same time the previous day," Ukrenergo reported.

The reason for such changes is the establishment of sunny weather in the western and part of the southern regions of Ukraine. This leads to high efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding decrease in energy consumption from the general grid.

Yesterday, October 20, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 4.5% higher than the maximum of the previous working day. The reason for the changes is the traditional increase in energy consumption at the beginning of the working week, as well as cooling throughout Ukraine.

Ukrainians were urged to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system, the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Throughout the day today, there is still a need for economical electricity consumption. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances and do not turn on several such appliances simultaneously until 10:00 p.m. - specified Ukrenergo.

