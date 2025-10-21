$41.730.10
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136

Total blackout in Chernihiv after Russian attack: water utility explained where to get water

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1158 views

Chernihiv is completely without electricity and water due to a Russian drone attack. Water utility workers are working to restore water supply using alternative power sources.

Total blackout in Chernihiv after Russian attack: water utility explained where to get water

Chernihiv was left without electricity due to a Russian drone attack. The city also completely lacks water supply. This is reported by UNN with reference to Chernihivvodokanal.

Details

It is noted that since 05:30, water utility employees have started launching the enterprise's facilities from alternative power sources.

We are making every effort to ensure water supply with pressure at the level of the lower floors of multi-story buildings. We ask you to stock up on water in advance

- the post says.

Chernihivvodokanal also reported that in the morning, water delivery will be organized to certain areas of the city. Information will be published separately, residents are advised to follow additional announcements.

In addition, water columns are open in the city, from which residents of multi-story buildings can draw water if they are located nearby.

"The task of the water utility is not only to provide the population with water, but also to divert wastewater from the city, and these are more than 20 sewage pumping stations that need to be launched and controlled," Chernihivvodokanal added.

Recall

On Monday evening, October 20, due to another attack by Russian troops on the energy infrastructure, the northern part of Chernihiv region was left without electricity. Utility workers and the regional authorities noted that emergency recovery work in the power grids would begin immediately after the security situation improved. Also, the utility company KP "Chernihivvodokanal" warned residents about possible temporary interruptions in water supply and urged them to immediately stock up on drinking water.

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Chernihiv