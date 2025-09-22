Rivne region is the first in Ukraine to start the heating season

Rivne region is starting the 2025-2026 heating season first in Ukraine. From September 24, heat will appear in educational and medical institutions of Varash and Zabolottia. This decision was made by the executive committee of the Varash City Council, writes UNN with reference to the post of Varash Mayor Oleksandr Menzul.

Details

Today, September 22, at a meeting of the executive committee of the Varash City Council, a decision was made to start the 2025/2026 heating season in the city of Varash and the village of Zabolottia from September 24, 2025. - the post says.

As the mayor emphasized, "first of all, the heat carrier will be supplied to preschool educational institutions, schools, and medical institutions to ensure comfortable conditions for children, students, and patients."

Regarding residential buildings, Menzul noted that management companies and HOAs "independently make decisions regarding the regulation of heat supply in internal house networks according to the needs of residents."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that, according to Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, five Ukrainian cities, including Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Odesa, remain at risk of disrupting the heating season due to the consequences of missile attacks. In particular, in Kryvyi Rih, more than 450 buildings may remain without heating for the second year in a row.

At the same time, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported 80% readiness of infrastructure for the 2025/2026 heating season. According to her, a support program has been launched for 238 frontline communities, which includes UAH 19,400 for firewood and compensation for 100 kWh of electricity.