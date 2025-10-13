Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development

The heating season in Ukraine is starting as planned. Information about a November start is not true. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, according to UNN.

Details

Please note, the recommended start for heating is when the average daily temperature stays below +8°C for three consecutive days - the statement reads.

It is reported that decisions on the start of the heating season are made by local self-government bodies, based on external air temperature indicators. In particular, by decision of local self-government bodies in 15 regions and in Kyiv, heating has already begun for individual social infrastructure facilities (kindergartens, schools, hospitals, etc.).

Therefore, the information that the Government has set the heating period in Ukraine from November 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, is not true - emphasizes the Ministry of Development.

It is noted that the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated October 8, 2025, No. 1267 "On Amendments to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated July 19, 2022, No. 812" does not define the start and end dates of the heating season for heat energy producers or consumers.

It is exclusively about extending the terms of natural gas supply and fixed prices for natural gas for heat energy producers for the needs of the population and budgetary institutions - from November 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

Thus, the document guarantees uninterrupted gas supply at unchanged prices to heat energy producers throughout the entire heating season, including for the production of heat energy:

for the needs of the population - UAH 7,420 including VAT per 1,000 cubic meters; m;

for the needs of budgetary institutions - UAH 16,390 including VAT per 1 000 cubic meters.

CMU Resolution No. 812 allowed concluding natural gas supply agreements for October 2025 throughout the summer. And some heat producers concluded such agreements and have already started the heating season.

This is the fourth winter under full-scale war conditions. Russia continues to deliberately attack critical infrastructure facilities to disrupt the heating season. Therefore, we urge communities to use resources sparingly and not to connect heating prematurely - stated the Ministry of Development.

The Ministry of Energy also refuted information that the heating season would begin on November 1, 2025.

The heating season in Ukraine will begin as planned. The government has adopted all relevant resolutions to ensure the conditions for this - stated the Ministry of Energy.

Context

Earlier, media reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine had shortened the 2025-2026 heating season.