Water at a minimum, heating impossible: TOT on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe - Resistance

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 8246 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 14780 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 102582 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 67327 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 69293 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 61655 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 51680 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 246830 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 213795 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 168270 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4.8m/s
42%
745mm
Popular news
Ukraine will not be able to safely withdraw troops from Donetsk Oblast without a complete ceasefire - ISWAugust 17, 02:47 AM • 16484 views
Weather forecast: where it will rain in Ukraine on SundayPhotoAugust 17, 03:59 AM • 9616 views
Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated 900 occupiers in a day - General StaffAugust 17, 04:35 AM • 4956 views
ISW: Ukraine needs international security guarantees and peacekeepers to deter Russian aggressionAugust 17, 04:54 AM • 5570 views
The Telegraph: Trump and Putin offer Ukraine a "terrible" deal, but there may be no better oneAugust 17, 05:28 AM • 4252 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 14768 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 351831 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 304795 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 308476 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 315463 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Charles III
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Alaska
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid11:21 AM • 1064 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly07:47 AM • 3444 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 50218 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 42075 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 111048 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Fox News
Construction
Shahed 129

Water at a minimum, heating impossible: TOT on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe - Resistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

In the temporarily occupied territories, there is a critical situation with water supply, which jeopardizes the heating season. Without filling the systems with coolant, heating is impossible, and water delivery by tank trucks will not solve the problem.

Water at a minimum, heating impossible: TOT on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe - Resistance

In the temporarily occupied territories, the heating season is under threat of disruption. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories, there is a critical situation with water supply, and because of this, the upcoming heating season is under threat.

Water in the taps is reduced to a minimum or completely absent. Without filling the systems with coolant, heating is impossible. Despite the occupiers' promises to "deliver water," it is technically impossible to implement this — heating requires tens of thousands of cubic meters daily, which tank trucks are unable to provide.

- reports the Center for National Resistance.

The issue of ensuring basic living conditions in the temporarily occupied territories is within the sphere of responsibility of those who occupied part of the state without obtaining sovereign rights.

International humanitarian law stipulates that the occupier bears full responsibility for ensuring basic living conditions in the temporarily occupied territories, the CNS informs.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the price of imported water has increased from 50 to 80 rubles for a 5-liter bottle.

The Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation sent recommendations to teachers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine regarding the supervision of children without a Russian passport.

Ammunition depot destroyed in occupied Melitopol: occupiers suffered losses17.08.25, 14:33 • 606 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Child
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine