Water at a minimum, heating impossible: TOT on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe - Resistance

In the temporarily occupied territories, the heating season is under threat of disruption. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories, there is a critical situation with water supply, and because of this, the upcoming heating season is under threat.

Water in the taps is reduced to a minimum or completely absent. Without filling the systems with coolant, heating is impossible. Despite the occupiers' promises to "deliver water," it is technically impossible to implement this — heating requires tens of thousands of cubic meters daily, which tank trucks are unable to provide. - reports the Center for National Resistance.

The issue of ensuring basic living conditions in the temporarily occupied territories is within the sphere of responsibility of those who occupied part of the state without obtaining sovereign rights.

International humanitarian law stipulates that the occupier bears full responsibility for ensuring basic living conditions in the temporarily occupied territories, the CNS informs.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the price of imported water has increased from 50 to 80 rubles for a 5-liter bottle.

The Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation sent recommendations to teachers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine regarding the supervision of children without a Russian passport.

Ammunition depot destroyed in occupied Melitopol: occupiers suffered losses