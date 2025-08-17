Ammunition depot destroyed in occupied Melitopol: occupiers suffered losses

In temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, invaders and an ammunition depot, which Russia transferred to the Zaporizhzhia front, were hit.

Reports the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, transmits UNN.

Details

Ukrainian defenders, fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), eliminated an ammunition depot in temporarily occupied Melitopol.

A rumble was heard at the moment a hostile truck with personnel drove into the occupiers' deployment point in the industrial zone near Korvatskyi Passage in Melitopol. - informs the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

It is stated that as a result of the operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, six marines of the Russian Armed Forces, representatives of the UAV crew of the "Akhmat-Vostok" battalion, were killed. The number of losses among the Russian Armed Forces is unknown.

Recall

On August 17, GUR drones hit the "Lisky" railway station in the Voronezh region. This disrupted railway communication and stopped the supply of ammunition and personnel to the occupiers.